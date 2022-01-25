Adult leadership program Leadership Sandy Springs is now accepting applicants for the Class of 2023.
The nine month program develops, educates and connects individuals who live or work in Sandy Springs and the Perimeter area and want to be engaged, involved, and make a difference in their community.
“LSS selects a diverse and inclusive class and intentionally keeps the class small (about 36) to encourage relationship building through activities and projects that are thought-provoking and fun," Program Director Catherine Lautenbacher said. "We educate class members on the many facets of Sandy Springs and our region, give them mentors, and help them find a place in our community where they have a passion and want to contribute.”
LSS Class of 2019 graduate Clarissa Sparks, founder of She Sparks, a brand strategy design agency, said LSS has helped her grow personally and professionally. Since graduating LSS, Sparks served her community through a multitude of ways, including leading the organization's Leadership 2.0 alumni program on brand strategy and creating a personal brand, facilitating a webinar on policing with Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul and then police chief Keith Zgnoc and serving on the Sandy Springs Parks and Rec Committee.
"I am a more informed business, civic, and community leader because of Leadership Sandy Springs," Sparks said. "The training, tools, and resources have been beneficial to my personal and professional growth. Overall, LSS has changed how I see our community; and I now have a greater insight on how I can better serve."
To learn more, LSS suggests interested candidates may want to attend one of the upcoming Get to Know LSS sessions, Feb. 8 via Zoom or Feb. 22 in-person. Sign up by emailing catherine@leadershipsandysprings.org.
"Leadership Sandy Springs is an opportunity to learn, grow and give back," Sparks said. "I'm excited for the next class of leaders and encourage residents to apply. They'll gain insight into the community and have many opportunities throughout the program to talk to alumni (build relationships), hear community speakers, learn about our city government, and participate in interactive workshops. Being part of Leadership Sandy Springs is a commitment – but an opportunity that has great benefits to make a community impact."
Candidates and community members are also invited to attend Mental Health in Georgia: Resilience and Wellness March 2, and Volunteer for a Better Sandy Springs April 23. Information about both at www.leadershipsandysprings.org.
Applications are due March 25 and candidates will be notified by early May. Information about the program and application is on the LSS website at www.leadershipsandysprings.org/adult-program/apply-nominate.
