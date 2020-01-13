Leadership Sandy Springs is turning the focus to a business’ bottom line for its sixth annual Live Learn Lead event.
Set for Feb. 27 at Cox Enterprises in Sandy Springs, the program, which won the National Association of Leadership Programs’ 2019 Excellence in Innovation Award, is titled “Shareholder or Stakeholder … What’s Your Bottom Line?”
The event will include dinner and a panel discussion on the recent Statement of Purpose committing to a new standard of corporate social responsibility that puts all stakeholders first. The panelists include Michael Goltzman, vice president for global policy and sustainability with The Coca-Cola Co.; Erika James, Ph.D., dean of Emory University’s Goizueta School of Business; and Christopher Womack, president of external affairs at the Southern Co. David Rubinger, market president and publisher of the Atlanta Business Chronicle, will moderate it.
“Leadership Sandy Springs is pleased and proud to present a community leadership event of this caliber,” Jan Paul, its executive director, said in a news release. “We began working on Live Learn Lead last summer following news of the business roundtable’s new statement of corporate responsibility. We appreciate that two of our distinguished panelists represent companies, Coca-Cola Co. and Southern Co., whose CEOs signed the new statement.
“Additionally, hearing how Emory’s MBA students and future business leaders are learning about corporate social responsibility will provide an interesting perspective, along with the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s publisher, who will add insights from a highly respected business publication.”
Live Learn Lead will start with networking and dinner at 6 p.m., and the panel discussion will begin at 7 p.m.
“So many corporate citizens and residents in Sandy Springs and the Central Perimeter area are committed to enhancing and enriching this region and Live Learn Lead gives them the opportunity to connect, learn and grow,” Leadership Sandy Springs board chair Sandra Jewell said. “The past two Live Learn Lead events at Cox have been very successful and we encourage anyone interested to attend.”
Individual tickets are $50, and Cox Enterprises is located at 6225 Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Sandy Springs. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.leadershipsandysprings.org. For information on sponsorships, email Alex Allen at alex@leadershipsandysprings.org.
