Leadership Sandy Springs, a nonprofit that develops, educates and connects individuals to lead and bring value to the community, July 10 announced it has won the 2019 Excellence in Innovation Award by the Association of Leadership Programs.
Presented at the association’s National Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 19 through 21 and attended by nearly 250 leadership professionals from across the United States and Germany, the award honors Leadership “for outstanding work in creating value and impact through innovative strategies.” Specifically, Leadership was recognized for its “creative and unique” Live Learn Lead program, one of its three signature events designed to enhance and strengthen community in Sandy Springs and the Central Perimeter area.
“Leadership Sandy Springs is thrilled to have won this prestigious national award and proud to be part of the (association’s) community leadership Hall of Fame,” Leadership Executive Director Jan Paul said in a news release. “We’re also proud that Live Learn Lead, our annual speaker series, has become a forum for thought-provoking conversation that is valued by residents and our diverse business, nonprofit, and civic communities.”
Leadership Program Director Catherine Lautenbacher, who accepted the award for the organization, agreed.
“Attending the conference is both inspiring and humbling,” she said in a news release. “You learn so much about all the amazing things other leadership programs are doing. We upped our game with Live Learn Lead in 2016, thanks to Dr. Jim Johnson, our nationally known guest speaker, who Jan and I met at the (association’s) Huntsville conference in 2015. We’re pleased if other programs can learn from us, too.”
“That’s exactly what ALP strives to do,” Lura Hammond, the association’s executive director, said in a news release. “We want to recognize excellence, foster innovation, share best practices, build networks with colleagues, and provide educational training and development to advance the effectiveness of community leadership programs and professionals.
“You all are doing great things in your community and the award speaks volumes to that effort.”
