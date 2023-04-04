Leadership Sandy Springs has changed its name to Leadership Perimeter effective immediately.
The organization's name change reflects its evolution of community leadership beyond Sandy Springs's boundaries to encompass the Dunwoody and Brookhaven cities.
"We are thrilled to announce our new name, Leadership Perimeter, representing our expanded mission and vision," Board of Trustees President at Leadership Perimeter Janetta Randolph said. "Our goal is to develop a network of leaders prepared to tackle the challenges facing our communities today and in the future."
"This evolution addresses our board's growth goals for the past several years and the needs identified by our community leaders, alumni, and neighboring communities," Executive Director Rosalyn Putnam said. "We believe that community doesn't just happen; we create it. Our mission is to foster community excellence using real communities as an immersive experience where members are inspired to serve their communities for a lifetime."
The programs will continue to provide participants with the tools and resources needed to become effective and impactful leaders in their communities.
“When we say that our program doesn’t end with graduation, that it’s just the beginning, we mean it," Leadership Perimeter Program Director Catherine Lautenbacher said. "Our goal is to align individuals with their passions and purpose by serving on non-profit boards, getting involved in city government - serving on councils, committees, commissions and more."
For more information about leadership programs or to nominate or apply, visit Leadership Perimeter's website at www.leadershipperimeter.org.
