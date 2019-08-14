Le Colonial, the upscale French Vietnamese restaurant that has already developed a following in five other cities, has opened in Buckhead.
After first opening in New York more than 25 years ago, it expanded to Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Le Colonial’s Buckhead location, in The Shops Buckhead Atlanta, opened Aug. 14 above the Etro boutique at Buckhead Avenue and Bolling Way.
The restaurant and lounge will be housed in 8,100 square feet of space previously occupied by Dolce Italian and includes an expansive terrace and private dining spaces.
It’s owned by longtime Le Colonial brand stewards and globally recognized hospitality curators Rick Wahlstedt and Joe King and award-winning chefs Nicole Routhier and Hassan Obaye. Wahlstedt, also a partner in The Shops’ Le Bilboquet restaurant, is an original founder of Le Colonial in Manhattan.
With King, he operates Le Colonial locations in Chicago and Houston. Widely considered the premier author and teacher of Vietnamese cookery, Routhier created the first menu for Le Colonial in 1993, capturing the flavors of 1920s French Indochina. She rejoined the group in 2016 as a partner and culinary director.
“Based on my fantastic experience with Le Bilboquet, I couldn’t be more excited to bring Le Colonial to Atlanta and share it with my friends here. The wait for this exceptional venue was well worth it,” Wahlstedt said in a news release. “Le Colonial speaks to Atlantans’ love of high design, rich cultures and appetite for upscale, sophisticated offerings. The city is an undeniably exciting place for us in this next brand evolution.”
Executive chef and Moroccan native Obaye has 20 years of experience, include working at a Michelin star-rated restaurant in the French countryside, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and The Oceanaire Seafood Room.
He will partner with executive sous chef Richard Lee, an alum of Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse and Joël Brasserie in Atlanta, Cheeca Lodge & Spa in Islamorada, Florida, and Raffles Hotel in Singapore.
Routhier and Obaye will preside over a sharable menu that showcases heirloom Vietnamese recipes alongside contemporary takes on classic dishes, sourcing the best of locally available ingredients, the freshest seafood and meats, and exotic herbs and spices from around the globe.
“At Le Colonial, we’re not only obsessed with taste, but also texture and ambience,” King said in a news release. “We are dedicated to bringing something very special to Atlanta – a multi-layered environment that is both immersive and transportive.”
For more information, visit www.lecolonialatlanta.com or call 404-341-0500.
