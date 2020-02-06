The Shops Buckhead Atlanta, the upscale retail, restaurant and office center in the heart of Buckhead, is getting a new name.
“I think the true name of the project should be Buckhead Village,” said Matt Bronfman, drawing applause.
Bronfman is principal and CEO of Jamestown, the Buckhead-based real estate investment and management company that reportedly bought The Shops from San Diego-based developer OliverMcMillan for between $175 million and $200 million in a deal publicized by the media in March but finalized in August.
The new name refers to the area’s traditional name for the blocks that take up the heart of Buckhead. Bronfman made the announcement at the Buckhead Business Association’s annual luncheon Feb. 6 at 103 West in Buckhead. In an interview afterward, he said the name change will take place in March or April, when Jamestown announces a rebranding launch.
Spread out over six blocks, The Shops includes 400,000 square feet of office space, including Spanx’s headquarters; 290,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space and 370 high-rise apartment homes and penthouses, according to its website.
In September 2014, seven years after its predecessor development’s groundbreaking ceremony, the Buckhead Atlanta project finally opened. Construction on the development, originally owned by Ben Carter of Buckhead-based Ben Carter Properties and called the Streets of Buckhead, ceased in February 2009 due to the recession.
In August 2012, OliverMcMillan took over the project, which was scaled down some and renamed Buckhead Atlanta, with The Shops name added mainly to market its restaurants and stores. Over the years the restaurants have had mixed results with some, such as Thirteen Pies, closing and others, such as Le Bilboquet, thriving.
Critics have also said the retailers there priced their merchandise out of most individuals’ budgets.
Bronfman said he wants The Shops/Buckhead Village to be a place where individuals and families “linger there” like they do with Jamestown’s other properties, such as Atlanta’s Ponce City Market and Westside Provisions District.
“We see it as an incredible opportunity; that’s what we had here with Buckhead Village,” he said. “There were mistakes made in how it was done. It was not enough of a community center. People don’t want to linger longer. They come and go to a restaurant and then they leave. One of the big challenges we want to address is getting people to stay. You’re going to see over time a coffee shop, salad options, a bookstore. You’ll see things that make you want to stay.
“One of the mistakes of the past was the need to create a Rodeo Drive in Buckhead. It’s not like we’re going to put in Target, but we need to put in more things that are accessible to a great majority of Atlantans I ask people here if they shop there and they say they don’t. That’s a real shame. We need to give people a reason they want to stay.”
Bronfman also said the transition into the type of shopping center Jamestown envisions could take years.
“It’s going to take time because a lot of those tenants are on very favorable leases,” he said. “If I could wave a magic wand, I would get a lot of those tenants out. … It’s going to take a while to accomplish our goals. But the bones are so great we think we’ll be successful. You’ve got a couple of good restaurants, but you don’t have enough places people will want to stay. … We’re going to fix it, but it will take more time we would like.”
During a Q&A after his speech, a woman asked Bronfman, “What about the play side of things (at Buckhead Village) and families that are (within) walking distance. Is there any play, fun space (planned)?”
He replied, “There definitely needs to be. We’re totally aware. We want families to come. You’ve got Buckhead Baseball right around the corner. Very rarely do people leave Buckhead Baseball and come over to our project. That’s a real shame. You’ve got all these people with disposable incomes and we need them there.”
