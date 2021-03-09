Insomnia Cookies announced it is delivering warm, delicious cookies to Atlanta’s Edgewood community, just east of downtown and Little Five Points.
Located at 619 Edgewood Ave., that shop opened March 9, with a grand opening March 13. It’s Insomnia’s fifth store in metro Atlanta and eighth in Georgia. The other metro-area locations are in East Atlanta, Midtown, Poncey-Highland and Kennesaw. The new store will deliver to the Edgewood neighborhood and adjacent east side communities, and all locations offer delivery until 1 a.m. or later.
Insomnia was founded in 2003 in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz, as a way to feed the public’s late-night cravings. Today it’s headquartered in Philadelphia and New York and has more than 185 locations nationwide.
“Insomnia offers a wide array of treats that satisfy any sweet tooth,” a news release stated.
The company sells nine classic cookie varieties includes chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, double chocolate chunk, sugar, M&M, double chocolate mint, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter chip and white chocolate macadamia.
The Deluxe cookie is available in six flavors: s’mores, peanut butter cup, triple chocolate chunk, confetti, salted caramel and oatmeal chocolate walnut.
Also,, Insomnia recently expanded its menu to include vegan cookies. Birthday cake, chocolate chunk and double chocolate chunk joined the company’s existing traditional gluten-free/vegan chocolate chip cookie as alternative dietary choices.
Additional items available are ice cream (sold individually, between two cookies as a “cookie’wich” or as a scoop on top), brownies, the “Big’wich” (icing between two cookies) and the quintessential cookie companion, milk. Catering and bulk packages are also sold at all locations.
For more information or to place an order, visit www.insomniacookies.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.