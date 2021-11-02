Atlanta’s first contemporary action painting experience, The Splatter Studio, will open a new space in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood this winter.
The Splatter Studio offers an immersive experience Tuesdays through Sundays where guests can let loose and create art without worrying about the mess. Upon arrival, participants are supplied with protective gear so they can wield paint brushes, tools or their own two hands to splatter paint on a provided canvas or a Splatter Studio t-shirt without a care in the world.
Howard Krinsky founded The Splatter Studio and also owns Binders Art Supplies and Frames, Atlanta’s favorite art supply store started by his father and uncle in 1955. The Virginia-Highland location will join The Splatter Studio's first, which opened at Ponce City Market (678 North Avenue Northeast) in December 2019.
The 2500-square-foot studio in Virginia-Highland will feature twelve painting stations, canvas-wrapped walls and floors, a paint bar and skylights that fill the space with diffused natural light, perfect for painting. Inspired by the action painting art movement of the 1950s and ‘60s, The Splatter Studio is a creative place where everyone can explore their inner artist. Outside beverages will be permitted to enjoy while painting, and all guests will leave with an official Splatter Studio Take Home Box to easily transport their wet paintings.
“We’re beyond excited to open our newest location in historic Virginia-Highland,” Krinsky said. “My father and uncle opened Virginia-Highland’s beloved Moe’s and Joe’s in 1947, so the neighborhood holds a really special place in my heart. This is a full-circle moment, and we can’t wait to invite the community into The Splatter Studio!”
Guests of all ages and skill levels will be able to book a session in advance here for a therapeutic time-out, a fun memory with friends or family, a company team-building outing or even a date night. Sessions will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for those who prefer to stop in for a spontaneous activity.
One-hour paint sessions will cost $55 per person and include everything needed for the experience. The Splatter Studio team will be on hand during each session to offer tips, tricks and suggestions on different tools and techniques that can be used while painting. Additional canvases and cotton t-shirts will be available for purchase during the session. Digital gift cards are also available for purchase.
The Splatter Studio will also host private parties. Designed for groups of friends, families or coworkers to have an uninterrupted studio experience for an hour-and-a-half, a private painting session is perfect for celebrations, reunions or a team-building activity. Guests will get access to all twelve paint stations in the studio plus paint, individual canvases, tools, protective gear and a 24x30” canvas for group collaboration.
The Splatter Studio is at 792 North Highland Avenue Northeast. For more information, visit www.thesplatterstudio.com.
