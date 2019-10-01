A bank led by two former Private Bank of Buckhead executives has moved into Buckhead.
Hyperion Bank, a Philadelphia-based community bank, has received regulatory approval to open an Atlanta office located at 3525 Piedmont Road, Suite 6-305 in Atlanta. It opened Sept. 25.
Hyperion is led by veteran Atlanta banker Charles B. “Charlie” Crawford Jr., its chair. He joined Hyperion as CEO in August 2017, eventually leading an $18.3 million capital raise, much of that coming from the Atlanta market.
Crawford came to Hyperion from Private Bank, where he spent 12 years before it merged with Birmingham-based National Bank of Commerce. Shortly after that, the combined entities merged with Davenport, Florida-based CenterState Bank, which today has branches in Buckhead, Midtown and Sandy Springs.
Crawford said Hyperion will bring community banking to Atlanta with technology and strong customer-driven bankers.
“We have a natural customer base in Atlanta, as many of our investors from here have encouraged us to bring Hyperion to their market,” Crawford said in a news release. “We have answered their call with a full-service community bank focusing on lending and deposits for small businesses and professionals who value high-level customer service.”
Hyperion’s first Atlanta hire also is a veteran community banker, Alisha Nasse, who is serving as director of business development. Nasse and Crawford previously worked together at Private Bank. Nasse previously worked at SouthCrest Bank.
“I am honored that Alisha has joined our team,” Crawford said.
Hyperion Bank is not the only new entry to Atlanta banking. In early August Houston-based Wallis Bank opened a branch in Dunwoody. Also, in May regulators approved the first new bank startup in the state since 2008, followed in August by the approval of another one, according to the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance’s website. Two additional new banks are said to be in the works.
