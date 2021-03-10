Hyatt House Atlanta/Perimeter Center, a new hotel in Sandy Springs’ medical district, opened March 3 and will have its ribbon-cutting ceremony March 17.
Though under the Hyatt brand, the hotel is owned by Legacy Ventures, an Atlanta-based hospitality investment, development and management company. The extended-stay property has 186 guestrooms. It also has an elevated pool, the H Bar with a Sip + Snack menu, as well as indoor and outdoor communal spaces, including fire pits and outdoor games.
In collaboration with general contractor Choate Construction and architecture firm Cooper Cary, Hyatt House Atlanta/Perimeter Center is Legacy’s fourth ground-up hotel developed in metro Atlanta. Ameris Bank provided the construction financing.
The hotel’s interior design brings the city’s forested landscape inside and emphasizes a focus on wellness, a complement to the surrounding medical offices. Its location benefits from The Simpson Organization’s redevelopment of Peachtree Dunwoody Pavilion, newly renamed Altmore, into a more dense, mixed-use and walkable environment.
The transit-oriented development features a pedestrian bridge directly to MARTA’s Medical Center station, and Simpson also plans to add multifamily housing and a multiuse trail in a later phase of the project.
“In many ways, our design and construction team has had a vastly different experience with the pandemic than our hotel and restaurant operations teams; the lack of activity in the community and lower business levels in our hotels enabled them to move at an accelerated pace through the construction process,” Legacy founder and President David Marvin said in a news release.
Zsuzsa Nagy will serve as the hotel’s general manager.
“Nagy’s wealth of preopening experience and results-driven attitude showed us that she’ll embody our ‘Make It Happen’ culture,” Kevin Richards, Legacy’s COO for hotels, said in the release. “With her leadership, we are excited to provide a compassionate and thoughtfully curated experience for all guests, whether visiting the nearby medical offices or one of the many other demand generators of Sandy Springs and Atlanta’s central Perimeter area.”
Hyatt House Atlanta/Perimeter Center’s amenities include:
♦ 186 guestrooms, including 46 apartment-style Kitchen Suites with fully equipped kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms and bathrooms
♦ free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms
♦ The Commons, a lounge with an open and welcoming space for guests to relax, gather and socialize, and the Outdoor Commons, which includes an outdoor fire pit and BBQ
♦ Complimentary Morning Spread, a full hot breakfast served daily for guests, featuring a build-your-own Omelet Bar and assorted Breakfast Breads + Bowls Bar with steel-cut oatmeal, fresh fruit and more, along with vegetarian and gluten-free options
♦ The H BAR, which features the Sip + Snack Menu with items including soups and sandwiches, plus premium beers and wines, offered seven days a week
♦ 24-hour H Market to meet the everyday needs of guests, from snacks and sundries to freshly prepared salads and sandwiches
♦ 24-hour Gym to keep fitness routines going
♦ Gathering Rooms with more than 3,200 square feet of flexible meeting spaces, a food and beverage menu, audiovisual equipment and a house host to make sure events are a real crowd pleaser
♦ Borrows Menu with often-forgotten items from phone charges to razors
♦ A Very Important Resident (VIR) program, including free grocery shopping, and other personalized perks, for guests with 30 or more consecutive nights
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/3err6xT.
