Despite their inception during a global pandemic, Agents of HOME Real Estate, a new residential real estate firm based in Buckhead closed $360 million during their first 10 months in business.
HOME Real Estate was founded in March of 2021 by agent Travis Reed to meet the rising need for more personalized and client-focused residential services in and around Atlanta. With 30 agents and over 4.5 billion of combined home sales, HOME is a collection of who they say are the most experienced and tenured agents in the market.
"HOME Real Estate was created to be the first agent-focused agency in Atlanta so everything we do revolves around improving their professional life. With our explosive first-year growth, we are excited to see that our unique approach is working! This company vision allows our agents to singularly focus on their client’s results,” Reed said.
Prior to starting HOME Real Estate, Reed was the top producing Agent at Harry Norman, REALTORS company wide from 2006 to 2012 and 2015 to 2019. In 2018 Travis Reed and Associates was recognized by the Atlanta REALTORS Association as the top producing small team in the Metropolitan area
"Home was founded to be agent centric, but one of our key tenants is to give back to the community," Reed said. "We all feel very strongly about giving back to the community."
All 30 of their agents donate a portion of every commission to a charity fund. HOME has sponsored and donated to nonprofits such as Meals on Wheels, Skyland Trail, Andee's Army and the Ronald McDonald House. Last year, HOME donated around $750,000 to Atlanta-based charities.
As much as HOME Realty Focuses on donating time and money, they still work with buyers and sellers to navigate the current market. As the demand for housing increases and supply decreases, Reed said buyers are facing more competition and cutting dangerous corners. Buyers are showing less due diligence — from not inspecting the house, waiving an appraisal contingency or to waiving a financial contingency all together.
"The protections that have traditionally been in place for the buyers are kind of going away," Reed said. "It's a dangerous market for any inexperienced buyer to navigate right now."
Because of this, Reed said, real estate agents are more valuable than ever. Agents know what questions to ask and what to look for on properties, such as uncovered sewer lines (rampant in Midtown), roof deterioration, potential liens or current civil suits against housing material. According to data from the U.S. Census, the median value of a home in Buckhead with a mortgage is $530,200.
"Do we feel like there's going to be a correction?" Reed said. "Possibly. Do we feel like it's going to mean prices are going down? Probably not. It means that there might be more houses on the market and there might not be as much appreciation, but we're still far away from anything that remotely resembles depreciation that if you wait, you're just going to end up paying more for less house."
"It's actually kind of an exciting time to be a buyer (in the primary home market)," Reed said. "There's a lot of frustration involved in not getting the house that you wanted, but if you are even a first time buyer or a second time buyer or a third time buyer, I feel like with the direction that the market is going that you can feel confident in your investment."
As for next year, Reed is looking to add more agents to his team and to ensure his business is agent-centric.
"I am looking forward to continued reinvestment in the community and making our kind of agent centric business model available to more agents," Reed said. "I want the company to pay attention to what the agents need and want and try to give it to them so that they do more business and so they're happier."
For more information, visit www.homegeorgia.com.
