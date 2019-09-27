Henri’s Bakery is celebrating its 90th anniversary Sept. 28 with a steal of a deal.
On that date at all three of its locations – Buckhead, Sandy Springs and west Midtown – the restaurant will sell po’boy sandwiches for 90 cents from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will also have giveaways and activities for children (face painting and a cookie decorating station). Its Buckhead location will also have live music.
“We just want to thank Atlanta for allowing us to serve them for the past 90 years and cheers to 90 more,” said President Anthony DiNardo said, the great-grandson of Henri Fiscus, the restaurant's founder.
According to its website, Fiscus was born in France and moved to the United States in 1921. He worked at restaurants in New York and Rhode Island before moving to Atlanta and working as the first pastry chef at the Biltmore Hotel in Midtown before starting his own restaurant.
Henri’s originally had only one location, at the corner of 10th and Peachtree streets in Midtown. It moved to different locations over the years, landing in Buckhead on Irby Avenue in 1969 and moving down the street to East Andrews Drive two years ago.
The Sandy Springs location opened in 1984 and the west Midtown one opened in 2017.
For more information, visit www.henrisbakery.com.
