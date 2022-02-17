When Atlanta resident and entrepreneur Eric Levitan's parents began developing chronic pain and a decline in their quality of life, Levitan threw himself into research to figure out how to help. Levitan realized what his parents and countless older adults were experiencing is sarcopenia — the accelerated loss of muscle mass and function as we age.
Levitan teamed up with researchers at his alma mater Duke University and went on to create Vivo, an online strength training and wellness course for older adults.
"My mom had a series of falls and my dad developed some chronic pain and health issues," Levitan said. "I got more involved in their care and what their doctors were telling them separately was they needed to walk more. They were already walking and there was this whole missing narrative around the need to challenge your muscles and rebuild muscle mass and regain strength. No one was telling them that."
Levitan and his team originally planned to launch the program in-person in Decatur in March of 2020, but the pandemic forced them to move online. Vivo started a month later with Levitan's friends and family, who loved the program immediately. Levitan and a researcher from Duke School of Medicine decided to track everyone's progress by doing an assessment every month.
"Literally every single person who did this program got stronger," Levitan said. "To this day, 100% of the people who have ever done our program have gotten stronger. What's super cool is when you get stronger, so much more about the way you feel changes. You sleep better, you lose weight, you're in less pain, you have more confidence."
Vivo classes are offered Monday through Sunday and users have the choice of taking the 45-minute classes once, twice or three times a week. Even though they are group classes, Vivo still customizes workouts to each participant based on their health needs. The company has also brought on a nutritionist and professors of kinesiology and neurology, who helped create "brain games" to be played during classes.
Known as dual task exercises, trainers will use these games to simultaneously encourage physical movement and cognitive processing. Not only does it retrain the brain to multitask, but it gets participants talking and laughing.
Levitan says the primary goals of the program are helping older adults maintain their lifestyle, quality of life and their independence, according to what every individual wants.
"COVID was really hard on everybody, obviously, but it was especially hard for older adults," Levitan said. "To be able to allow people to really meaningfully engage with other human beings while they're stuck at home... it's also creating this kind of really cool social engagement that I think is really important, especially for older adults."
Levitan and his dad — who lives in Philadelphia — decided to do Vivo together. Now, Levitan sees his dad twice a week during their Vivo classes.
"He sees me and we have this shared experience together and not only is it making him healthy and changing his entire quality of life, but it's made us closer," Levitan said. "You know, I see him I see him working hard. He sees me working hard. I am so proud of him."
Since starting the program in April 2020, Levitan says his father hasn't missed a single class.
"When you have shared experiences with other people, especially experiences that make you feel good like exercise, it releases endorphins," Levitan said. "You tend to have more positive feelings about the people you're doing those shared experiences with."
For more information on Vivo or to take a free trial class, visit www.teamvivo.com.
