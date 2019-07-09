Buckhead-based Harry Norman, Realtors is joining forces with the downtown Atlanta-based Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta to shine a spotlight on goodwill.
The two organizations have launched the Harry Norman, Realtors Philanthropy Fund to showcase the firm’s commitment to Atlanta’s people and neighborhoods throughout metro Atlanta.
Throughout the year, sales associates contribute an amount from each closing to the fund. The luxury real estate firm will participate in matching funds to further enhance the community impact. Each of the 16 Harry Norman offices will participate in the process to identify and support the important charities in their communities that make a real difference.
“Both of our iconic organizations owe our founding and our success to our mutual bottom-line commitment to serve all people who call this region home,” Harry Norman President and CEO Jenni Bonura said in a news release. “This partnership launches an exciting new opportunity for Harry Norman, Realtors and our agents to improve the quality of life in metro Atlanta, tapping the Community Foundation’s deep knowledge of the issues and organizations that make a difference in the region.”
Community Foundation President Alicia Philipp agreed.
“When Studie Young with Harry Norman approached us with this idea, it was clear both firms share a deep commitment to our community that could be amplified through this dynamic program,” she said in a news release. “Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of those with the least in our region.”
Young, a senior real estate agent, said Harry Norman has made a difference in metro Atlanta through 90 years of charitable service and financial contributions.
“For more than 35 years, I’ve matched people with their place to call home,” she said in a news release. “When I joined the board of the Community Foundation, I realized we could make an even bigger impact by creating opportunities to elevate those in need in our communities and help ensure the future remains bright. The acronym for ‘TEAM’ is really true – together, everyone achieves more.”
Harry Norman has worked with a variety of charitable organizations over the years, such as Cure Childhood Cancer, Make-A-Wish, the Ronald McDonald House, Toys for Tots and more. It has raised tens of thousands of dollars for charity per year and hopes to set a new record in 2019.
