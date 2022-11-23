Goodwill of North Georgia awarded $10,000 to Edge Tutoring at the Battle of the BIZ! during its inaugural gala at Flourish Nov. 12.
The gala benefits Goodwill of North Georgia’s career training programs which include job training, work support and placement opportunities for those in need. In fiscal year 2022, Goodwill of North Georgia was recognized as the number one Goodwill in the nation when it comes to people employed, helping over 16,000 North Georgians get connected with jobs.
Battle of the BIZ! highlighted six recent graduates of Goodwill of North Georgia’s GoodBIZ program for entrepreneurs. Deju Green of Edge Tutoring won $10,000 to put towards their new business. The GoodBIZ program puts aspiring entrepreneurs on the path to running a successful business, at zero cost. Over the last five years, GoodBiz graduates started 135 new businesses and created 423 new jobs.
Edge Tutoring works with Pre-K to adult students providing individualized, online and in-person academic and test prep tutoring sessions. Services are available in-home, at local libraries and schools, and virtually. Students have access to individualized tutoring sessions with a teacher seven days a week all year long.
"EdgeTutoring is different from other tutoring companies because we are a social enterprise; our profits provide scholarships to students who do not typically have access to 1:1 tutoring," Green said. "Our work is transformational and not simply transactional. We are a team of passionate teachers that love teaching students of all ages. Edge students learn based on their specific needs. Our organization has three pillars that we will focus on to help transform lives: Education, Financial Literacy, and Entrepreneurship."
"In my senior year of high school, my mother put a newspaper article on our refrigerator," Green said. "It was about a high school girl who won scholarships and went to college for free. My mother, Angela Wright, told me that I was going to do the same thing. Her unwavering belief in me fueled me. My mother was a hairstylist and asked two clients to read my essays. In exchange, she did their hair for free for an entire year. Her resourcefulness, grit, and perseverance are skills I see in myself as a young entrepreneur."
At 17, Green wrote more than 150 scholarship essays and won hundreds of thousands in scholarship money. After graduating from college debt-free, she joined Teach for America to help in the fight against educational inequity. Then, in her mid-20s, she started EdgeTutoring.
"It is my personal and professional mission to inspire and help thousands of students," Green said. "It is challenging yet rewarding work that will make a long-lasting impact."
For more information, visit https://www.edgetutoringservices.com/.
