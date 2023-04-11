Beer and Wine Craft in Sandy Springs is not only the smallest winery in the state, but also one of the few wineries that sells craft beer and wine making equipment in Georgia.
Founded in 1959, Beer and Wine Craft is nestled just a street over from City Springs and is the oldest craft beer and wine making retailer in the Southeast, with customers coming from all over the area to pick up their supplies. Owner Joe Keenan has been a Sandy Springs resident for 46 years, and he bought the store in 2012, and established the winery in 2014.
"When I turned 65, I retired...I got tired of sitting around," Keenan said. "I love to work. I mean work is fun for me. So I ended up getting this little place and I put it in the winery in 2012 and then I moved it up to become a farm winery in 2014. And here we are, in all this wine in here we make every bit of it."
The winery produces around 2,000 gallons of wine each year. It’s the only winery in Georgia where guests can taste wine, buy it by the glass, bottle, case or make their own — up to 30 bottles — of certain selected wines. Keenan imports more than 100 varietals of juice from the premier vineyards in some of the best wine districts from around the world, making it truly unique.
"Your wine's only be good as the juice that you get and the juice you get is going to be as good as how it's grown and who the farmer is and how you pick it," Keenan said.
Keenan purchases his juice for the wines from Wine Expert, a company that has been around for around 50 years and supplies juice from places around the world, including New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, South America, Europe and everything along the west coast.
Keenan's Private Reserve Blend — super Tuscan blend, he says — even won a silver medal at the American Wine Society competition last year.
In addition to making and selling their wine, Beer and Wine Craft hosts wine and beer making classes each month taught by Keenan himself. Classes are once a month and cost $75 per person. Beer making classes are $55 per person and held April 22, June 17, Sept. 23, Nov. 11 and on days to be determined in July and December. Keenan said he enjoys working with attendees and teaching them the chemistry behind wine and beer making.
"Helping people I really enjoy watching people learn," Keenan said. "I mean it's an amazing experience when people say, 'Oh, I get it!' and they like that a lot."
Businesses have also held team-building experiences at the winery where they compete and see who can make the best wine. Groups such as wedding parties or various clubs have also signed up for wine making classes and wine tastings.
When Keenan and his staff aren't conducting classes and creating wines to sell, they also work with engaged couples to create special bottles for their wedding day. Beer and Wine Craft does around 20 weddings a year. Couples can choose which kind of wine they want to serve and have the option to purchase mini bottles as wedding favors.
Beer and Wine Craft is at 203 Hilderbrand Drive in Sandy Springs and is open Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays and Tuesdays form 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m, Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information or to book a class or tasting, visit https://www.beerandwinecraft.biz/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.