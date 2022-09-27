Lincoln Property Company Southeast has negotiated four new deals totaling more than 8,000 square feet in the heart of Buckhead’s bustling business district at Lenox Plaza and Lenox Center.
Lincoln Senior Vice President Hunter Henritze, Vice President Matt Fergus and Leasing Associate Robert deGolian represented the landlords in the transactions.
Lenox Center saw three new deals will see three news businesses. The Law Offices of Precious Felder, LLC signed a 2,372-square-foot lease, represented by Lentheus Chaney of Sovereign Realty & Management .
Watson Realty Co. signed a 3,011-square-foot lease, represented by Quiana Watson of Watson Realty.
The Gunn Law Firm signed a 2,450-square-foot lease, represented by Shaun Weinstock of Weinstock Realty & Development.
Sitting 11 stories tall, Lenox Center is nearly 141,000 square feet and features on-site security guards and premiere access to the nearby Lenox MARTA station. It is nestled alongside Lenox Square Mall, Phipps Plaza and a number of nearby hotels, fine dining and entertainment options.
At Lenox Plaza located at 3384 Peachtree Road NE, Florida-based construction management firm Firmo Construction recently leased space. The nine-story building is over 100,000 square feet and features ample parking, as well as an on-site travel agency and security team. It has excellent access to the Buckhead MARTA station and is walking distance to premium shopping, dining and retail opportunities.
"These new leases represent Buckhead’s continued allure for a variety of industries looking for a centralized location in Atlanta," Lincoln’s Henritze said. "We have been pleased with the leasing progress at both Lenox Plaza and Lenox Center, two of the submarket’s premier office buildings that continue to outperform the rest because of their sought-after amenities."
According to a Q1 2022 report from Lincoln, Buckhead’s vacancy rate has shown signs of stabilization over the past year. Construction has been on the uptick in the submarket as 575,814 square feet of space is currently under development, the third highest number in any Atlanta submarket behind Downtown and Midtown.
