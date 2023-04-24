(L-R) Fred Herbert (Norrell), Ralph Gravelle (AssuranceAmerica), Bud Stumbaugh (Norrell-AssuranceAmerica), Ernie Riddle (Norrell), Guy Millner, Kristie Murphy (Norrell), Joe Skruck, Scott Pitrone (AssuranceAmerica), Tony Smarrelli (AssuranceAmerica) pause for a photo at the 60th anniversary party in Buckhead April 15, 2023.
Norrell Corp. employees gathered for the company's 60th anniversary at Guy and Ginny Millner’s Buckhead home April 15.
Special Photo
Norrell Corp. employees gathered for the company's 60th anniversary at Guy and Ginny Millner’s Buckhead home April 15.
Special Photo
The 60th anniversary party was the first reunion of the Norrell associates since 2017,
Special Photo
Denise Peabody, Guy Millner and Karen Finley attend Norrell's 60th anniversary party in Buckhead April 15, 2023.
Special Photo
(L-R) Fred Herbert (Norrell), Ralph Gravelle (AssuranceAmerica), Bud Stumbaugh (Norrell-AssuranceAmerica), Ernie Riddle (Norrell), Guy Millner, Kristie Murphy (Norrell), Joe Skruck, Scott Pitrone (AssuranceAmerica), Tony Smarrelli (AssuranceAmerica) pause for a photo at the 60th anniversary party in Buckhead April 15, 2023.
Special Photo
Ralph Williams (right) receives his second Spirit of Norrell award at the 60th anniversary party in Buckhead April 15, 2023.
Special Photo
Guy Millner (left) receives the Spirit of Norrell Award, the same one he gave to his associates at Norrell, at the 60th anniversay party at his Buckhead home April 15,, 2023.
Nearly 200 former Norrell Corp. associates gathered to reminisce about those successes and the friendships they developed there at a reunion at Guy and Ginny Millner’s Buckhead home April 15.
Guy Millner built Norrell Corp. from a $175 million company into a $1.8 billion company in a 10 year-period before he sold the company to Interim Services Inc. in 1999. Millner is a two-time U.S. Senate candidate who co-owns the Atlanta-based insurance company AssuranceAmerica.
Attendees gathered to belatedly celebrate the 60th anniversary of Millner’s founding of the staffing company in 1961. It was the first reunion of the Norrell associates since 2017, before the pandemic, and by far the largest such reunion. Some 20 associates used to gather at a bar at previous get-togethers.
Ralph Williams, a former Norrell executive, emceed the event and helped the crowd remember with a “Love Boat”-styled video of couples that met and married while at Norrell and an “In Memoriam” video of Norrell associates who have passed away.
“It was great to see so many old friends and celebrate what we did at Norrell,” Millner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.