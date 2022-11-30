Footwear brand Sarah Flint opened its permanent storefront in the Buckhead Village District Nov. 25.
The new Atlanta location at 260 Buckhead Ave NE marks Sarah Flint's third permanent storefront opening, following the Nashville and Dallas locations that opened this past year.
Sarah Flint launched her eponymous footwear collection in 2013 at 25. Sarah Flint is the young entrepreneur behind her by-women-for-women luxury shoe brand. Sarah Flint's shoes are handcrafted and of the highest quality in Milan, Italy's world's best factories. In Fall of 2017, Flint took her business direct-to-consumers for a more digitally native shopping experience. Flint specializes in innovative designs with high-quality features, offering a new level of luxury directly to customers in-store and online.
Flint gained significant recognition in the industry in 2016 when she was appointed to the CFDA as one of America's most prominent designers. Her press coverage includes Forbes's "30 Under 30" and a 2016 feature in WWD, "Ten of Tomorrow." The brand is frequently covered in VOGUE, Town and Country, People, Marie Claire, Travel + Leisure, and Harper's BAZAAR. Sarah Flint has gained a following among stars like Amal Clooney, Karlie Kloss, Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, and more.
The store will feature all Sarah Flint styles, from accessories to footwear, offering a range of styles from elegant pumps and booties to chic flats and sandals. Customers can also shop Sarah Flint shoes and accessories on SarahFlint.com.
Store hours will be Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
