Flower Child, a Phoenix-based, health-minded restaurant chain, will open its third metro Atlanta location in west Midtown May 11.
It will be located in the former J. Crew space at the Westside Provisions District at 1170 Howell Mill Road. NW, Suite 917. Flower Child will have 3,184 square feet of interior space and a 250-square-foot patio. It also has locations in Buckhead and Sandy Springs.
Owned by Fox Restaurant Concepts, the health-conscious, fast-casual eatery caters to all lifestyles from vegetarian and vegan to keto and paleo.
“Their made-from-scratch menu will feature fan favorite dishes like their Mother Earth Bowl with ancient grains, sweet potato, portobello mushrooms, avocado, cucumber, broccoli pesto, charred onion, leafy greens, red pepper miso vinaigrette and hemp seed; the Flying Avocado Wrap with smoked turkey, gouda, romaine, tomato and avocado hummus; and the Organic Kale Salad with pink grapefruit, organic apple, red cabbage, black currant, smoked almonds, white cheddar and apple cider vinaigrette,” a news release stated. “Guests can also customize their dish and add a protein – including chicken, salmon, steak, shrimp and tofu.”
The new Flower Child will also open with the Game Dre Meal, a salmon plate with red chili-glazed, sweet-potato and gluten-free mac & cheese. It was curated by Atlanta Hawks star (and major Flower Child fan) De’Andre Hunter. Guests who order his go-to meal, the Game Dre Meal, will be entered for a chance to win an autographed item.
Starting May 11, Flower Child’s west Midtown location will be open for dine-in, patio dining, pickup, curbside pickup and contact-free delivery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant will implement several health and safety measures, including social distancing, frequent hand-washing, sanitizing high-contact areas throughout the day and employee masks worn at all times.
Through May 1 on Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., it is hosting a job fair where candidates can apply in person and receive a same-day interview and hire. The restaurant seeks to fill prep-cook, line-cook, serving and dishwasher positions.
For more information on Flower Child, visit iamaflowerchild.com.
