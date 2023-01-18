Atlanta foodies and game gurus have a new spot to talk about — Flight Club, the social darts experience now open on Howell Mill Road.
With four other U.S. locations in Chicago, Boston, Houston and Las Vegas, Flight Club has been bringing "unexpected, ridiculous joy" to guests in Europe since 2015 and domestically since 2018.
Flight Club’s Social Darts experience uses technology that enables automatic scoring and runs exciting multi-player games for groups from six to 400 people at a time. Each regular game of Social Darts is $12 per person for 90 minutes of game play.
Flight Club Atlanta will house twelve Oches — rhymes with ‘hockey’ and refers to the semi-private Social Darts playing area — with each Oche accommodating up to 12 guests playing at the same time; multiple Oches can also be networked together for even larger groups to play together tournament style.
As a full service restaurant and bar, Flight Club guests can order a variety of food and cocktails to be delivered directly to their Oche or table. Flight Club boasts a food menu designed by an acclaimed team of executive chefs, featuring a lineup of shareable bites, including house-made dips, skewers, sliders and flatbreads, perfect for sharing amongst a group so dining doesn’t interrupt game play. Flight Club’s beverage program has been carefully crafted by renowned mixologist Peter Vestinos and showcases a selection of playful, botanical cocktails.
Larger parties of 13 or more guests can take advantage of the location’s two private event spaces for birthday celebrations, office parties, family reunions and more. The Atlanta location features two floors of Oches with two bars, an outdoor patio space and plenty of seating for guests playing darts or lounging in between games.
"We are incredibly thrilled to be in Atlanta," U.S. operator of Flight Club Alan Cichon said. "It’s a first-of-its-kind concept that brings people together over laughs, incredible food, refreshing cocktails and of course, a bit of friendly competition."
