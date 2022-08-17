Shoppers can now buy Ferrari clothing and accessories at the brand's newest lifestyle boutique at Lenox Mall.
The Ferrari store is the third United States-based boutique that follows the new Ferrari store concept launched in 2021. Its look springboards off the aesthetics established in Ferrari’s Los Angeles and Miami boutiques.
In turn, all of Ferrari’s retail atmospheres are rooted in the heritage of the company’s hometown of Maranello, Italy, as well as its flagship outpost in Milan, Italy–terracotta and brushed aluminum abound across 2,760 square feet (200 square meters) of interior space.
Aligned with the brand-new retail concept, the Atlanta store features a central red drum, which stands as a notable focal point in the boutique’s center. The drum, rendered in Ferrari’s signature hue, serves to divide the space by prompting shoppers to discover the store’s different zones and areas.
The store houses and sells Ferrari’s ready-to-wear and accessories collections, all of which are designed by Creative Director Rocco Iannone. Ferrari shows two major fashion shows each year, with retail deliveries spinning off from these collections throughout the following six months. Products include a comprehensive womenswear, menswear and children’s wear lineup of outerwear, daywear, sportswear and more, along with footwear, bags, watches, sunglasses and other accessories. There will also be a selection of licensed products.
Overall, Ferrari says its expansion into fashion and lifestyle is but one element of the company’s diversification strategy. The intention is to keep the Prancing Horse among the world’s most recognized icons while developing new businesses that complement and evolve Ferrari’s brand legacy. With Ferrari Atlanta, the focus is on letting the ready-to-wear and accessories collections stand independently as a brand entity for the future, while keeping key links to Ferrari’s storied history of exclusivity and heritage.
