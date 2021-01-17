With a focus on luxury, the Epicurean Atlanta hotel is expected to open late this summer in Midtown.
Located at 1117 W. Peachtree St., it is the second location of the Epicurean Hotel brand, with the first being a partnership between Mainsail Lodging & Development and the famous Bern’s Steak House in Tampa, Florida.
Founded in 1956 by husband-and-wife restaurateurs Bern and Gert Laxer and today led by their son David, Bern’s is world-renowned for its exceptional cuisine, use of fresh, quality ingredients and extensive wine cellar featuring more than half a million bottles.
According to a news release, Epicurean Atlanta “is a natural extension of this commitment to excellence, creating a fully immersive experience that celebrates the teaching of its namesake, Epicurus.”
The hotel occupies one of three towers located in the 1105 West Peachtree property by Selig Development, with the 31-story office tower and the luxury 64-unit condo tower all connected by a Sky Terrace. Epicurean Atlanta is a member of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection.
“Atlanta has always been a hub for cultural immersion that spans art, renowned design, education and culinary talent,” Mainsail founder Joe Collier said in the release. “We want to embed ourselves in the local landscape and breathe more life into the fabric of the city.”
Mainsail had 14 other existing or planned properties or ventures, with most in Florida and two each in Georgia and two in the British Virgin Islands, according to its website. The two Georgia properties are the Wylie Hotel in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, which is supposed to open later this year, and a “historic lifestyle boutique hotel” in Macon, the website states but has no more information on.
Epicurean Atlanta will have 178 guest rooms, including 22 suites, all of which will have art and mixed media specially curated to highlight Atlanta’s landmarks.
“Hanging just below the ceiling in the Grand Cru Ballroom, guests will find three-dimensional wooden art installations reminiscent of an entanglement of apple branches, paying homage to Georgia’s extensive apple production,” the release stated. “Every design element has been carefully planned with thoughtful attention to detail, tying together the culinary threads of Atlanta with the hotel’s brand values.”
Its amenities will include the Epicurean Theatre, where guests can watch, learn, experience and create with top chefs, mixologists, winemakers and artists. The 1,964 square-foot facility will be equipped with a state-of-the-art kitchen through a partnership with Sub-Zero and Wolf “to provide the ultimate playground for culinary discovery,” the release stated.
The multiuse space will also host other events holding up to 100 attendees and features multiple 86-inch LED TVs.
The one-acre Sky Terrace is the heart and soul of Epicurean Atlanta. Located on the ninth floor, it will include a café, a resort-style swimming pool with temperature-controlled cabanas and an events lawn.
For more information, visit www.epicureanhotelatlanta.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.