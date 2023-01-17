Engaged Wedding Library has opened its newest location in Sandy Springs after 15 years of success matching brides and grooms with wedding vendors in Birmingham.
Engaged is the brainchild of owner Stephanie Whitaker, who has taken her passion for weddings and turned it into one of the Southeast’s top local planning resources. She and her consultants curate a diverse collection of vendor partners based on a thorough vetting process and use that library of vendors to help couples build a wedding team that perfectly suits their style, location and budget.
Whitaker began her career as an accountant and, in 2007, she decided to follow her heart and launch Engaged Wedding Library in Birmingham. Over the past 15 years, she and her team of consultants have worked with hundreds of wedding professionals and thousands of brides and grooms. Today, her team in Birmingham serves over 100 local vendors and 300 couples annually.
"The goal at Engaged is to match each bride and groom to the perfect team of wedding vendors," Whitaker said. "While the Internet is a great resource for finding hundreds of options, it’s easy to become overwhelmed trying to figure out which ones are professional and a good fit for their unique needs. We help them get a clear vision for their wedding, set up meetings with local vendors that match their style and budget criteria, teach them about the planning process and give them some fun goodies to celebrate this exciting time in their lives. Brides and grooms leave Engaged more informed and less stressed, with custom vendor connections and a plan for their next steps."
There is a one-time fee of $99 to become a 'Library Member.' Membership includes up to four planning meetings to become educated on vendor costs, get an overview of the planning process and plug into a system to keep planning on track. Members also get unlimited email correspondence with the Engaged experts, the Engaged Handbook with a listing of vendors, and access to the perks and discounts offered by Engaged vendor partners.
"All of our vendor partners offer something of value to our members," Whitaker said."Most discounts range from $50 to $150 off, and that can be everything from wedding gowns to honeymoon suites. In addition, we give our members tickets to local bridal shows we partner with throughout the year or host ourselves. Like an in-the-know big sister, Engaged is here every step of the way to support and guide our couples."
For a flat monthly fee, the vetted group of local vendors partner with Engaged as a marketing service to help grow their wedding portfolio. The consultants at Engaged become educated advocates for the vendors, learning as much as they can about each one so that they can send them their ideal bridal customers.
In addition to their vendor curating services, Engaged offers wedding day management. This includes taking over vendor communication two weeks prior, a detailed schedule and timeline for the big day and day-of coordination and assistance. This package ensures all the details are taken care of so couples and their families can focus on the important moments of the day.
Engaged Wedding Library in Atlanta is now open for appointments at 255 Village Parkway NE in Marietta’s Paper Mill Village. For more information, visit engagedatlanta.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.