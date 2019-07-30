Though none of the local hospitals were ranked nationally in U.S. News & World Report’s 2019-20 Best Hospitals Honor Roll and Medical Specialties Rankings, three were rated among the top hospitals in Georgia.
The publication’s Best Hospitals Honor Roll, which lists the top 20 hospitals in the nation, was led by the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
In the Georgia rankings, Sandy Springs’ Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital was second, Buckhead’s Piedmont Atlanta Hospital was third and Sandy Springs’ Northside Hospital was fifth. Emory University Hospital in DeKalb County was No. 1 in Georgia for the eighth straight year and nationally ranked in nine specialties.
Emory St. Joseph’s was rated high performing in cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopaedics and pulmonary and lung surgery and in nine adult procedures/conditions.
“We are very pleased with how our hospitals ranked in this year’s U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals’ state and metro Atlanta area rankings, as well as how they performed in top specialty areas,” Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, Emory Healthcare’s president, CEO and board chair, said in a news release. “Our staff and our physicians are the reasons for these successes. Congratulations and thank you to all of our care team members for helping us achieve these results year after year.”
Piedmont Atlanta was listed as high performing in gastroenterology and GI surgery and nephrology and in nine adult procedures/conditions.
Northside was rated as high performing in cancer and in six adult procedures/conditions.
U.S. News & World Report began publishing hospital rankings in 1990 to identify medical centers in various specialties that were best suited for patients whose illnesses pose unusual challenges because of underlying conditions, procedure difficulty or other medical issues that add risk.
Hospitals are assessed in 16 specialty areas for the rankings. In 12 of the 16 specialties, ranking is determined by an extensive data-driven analysis combining performance measures in three primary dimensions of health care: structure, process/expert opinion and outcomes. In the four other specialties, ranking relies solely on expert opinion.
Within a state or metro area, regional rank is determined by a hospital's performance in the national rankings analysis and by its scores across nine procedure and condition areas evaluated. A hospital with more national rankings in the 12 data-driven specialties outranks a hospital with fewer national rankings.
To see the complete list of 2019-2020 Best Hospitals’ rankings, visit health.usnews.com/best-hospitals.
The Neighbor has emailed the Piedmont Atlanta and Northside spokespersons seeking comment on their rankings and is awaiting their response.
