Ponce City Market's newest eatery brings a bold, vintage feel to the first floor of Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall at the Atrium.
From Founder Tal Baum, Executive Culinary Director Brandon Hughes and Director of Operations Josh Riddle, the full-service restaurant and bar will feature Oliva’s signature blend of fresh, local ingredients and curated interiors. The group is also behind Atlanta favorites Aziza, Falafel Nation, Bellina Alimentari, Rina and forthcoming Carmel at Buckhead Village.
Serving a modern American menu with European influence, the eclectic eatery will be a destination where guests can settle in for a quiet and relaxing evening sipping finely crafted cocktails and enjoy a meal surrounded by bold hues of peach, emerald and teal.
“I’m thrilled to bring another unique concept to Ponce City Market,” Baum. “All of our restaurants at Oliva represent chapters of my life and the various places in which I’ve lived. Rina, Aziza and Falafel Nation symbolize my early life and growing up in Israel; Bellina Alimentari is an ode to my years living in Italy, and Atrium is a manifestation of a current chapter experiencing the evolution of dining in America. We aim for the space to capture a great sense of community while serving as a reprieve for our guests.”
Baum founded Oliva Restaurant Group in 2015 with the opening of Bellina Alimentari at Ponce City Market. All of Oliva’s concepts offer guests a one-of-a-kind experience with distinct elements inspired by Baum’s sense of style, creativity and attention to detail. Born and raised in Haifa, Israel, Baum moved to Florence, Italy, at the age of 21 to study architecture at Florence University. She remained in Italy for seven years, where she mastered the language and developed an intimate knowledge of Italian cuisine.
Using her background in architecture and design, Baum translates her skills to help bring all of her concepts to life. Her eye for design led her to choose Ponce City Market for two of her concepts.
“I am enamored with the expansive architecture of the building and the history of the property," Baum said. “The idea of creating an enchanting oasis amongst the buzz of life is something I’m passionate about.”
The menu will feature seasonally driven, vegetable-forward appetizers, crudo, light pastas and larger entrees for sharing. Highlights include Agnolotti with duck & celery root filling, smoked celery root and percorno; Fluke with grapefruit, horseradish, créme fraîche and chive from the menu’s raw section; Bistro Steak with roasted sunchokes, king oyster mushroom, coffee & pickled red onion; and Chocolate Torte with shortbread, coffee mousse, caramel gelée, cocoa nib utile & strawberries.
Atrium offers a tight list of cocktails, wine, beer, cider and zero proof cocktails for guests dining in the Bistro and a more extensive beverage menu in the Parlor. The menu features seasonal cocktails, takes on punches inspired by places around the world, classic cocktails and modern cocktails, along with zero proof drinks, beer, cider and wine.
Designed by Smith Hanes Studio, Atrium will be eclectic and bright, with thoughtful design elements like bold florals, expansive tropical leaves and focal walls in a palette featuring pinks, greens and golds. The design will be a celebration of local artisans and craftsmen. From woodwork throughout the space and hand-painted tiles on the bar to floral installations and an imaginative mural, each detail of the interior will be made for and by the community.
The restaurant will welcome guests to escape to a different time and place when they enter the cozy lounge ensconced by colorful curtains with comfortable seating. To their left will be a 1,200-square-foot cocktail lounge, the “Parlor,” complete with a bar featuring hand-painted tile by local artisan Charlotte Smith and a mural by Savannah-based artist Kipper Millsap. Inside the 4,000-square-foot main dining room, the “Bistro,” diners will be transported to an airy, serene wonderland with large factory windows, floral installations by Atlanta-based floral artist Pinker Times and large pink banquettes.
Atrium is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. to make a reservation, visit bit.ly/3ocAgm4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.