Amsterdam-based contemporary clothing brand Scotch and Soda is now open at Ponce City Market.
The brand’s collections redefine everyday dressing with eclectic mixes of classic and contemporary, color and print, and texture on texture to deliver an authentically Scotch and Soda aesthetic. Grounded in practicality and finished with surprising details, the upbeat designs celebrate individuality and inspire fashion lovers to revel in expressions of creative freedom.
The new store, the brand’s second in Atlanta, is located near Rejuvenation and Nike Live, and opens just in time for Atlantans to explore Scotch and Soda’s Fall 2022 collection. The new in-store collection features offerings for women and men, and captures Scotch and Soda’s "free-thinking and endless optimism to dream, wonder and escape."
The collection draws on the wonders of Earth — featuring unique prints and graphics which celebrate the joy and appreciation of nature, while redefining the link with the great outdoors and space. From Amsterdams Blauw denim to varsity jackets to unexpected tailoring, these styles span a modern wardrobe of everyday pieces and statement looks that transition through the season with ease and attitude.
"We’re excited to bring the free spirit of Amsterdam to Ponce City Market, as we continue to grow our brick-and-mortar footprint," CEO of the Americas Karis Durmer said. "Ponce City Market is a world-class destination for the family, and Scotch & Soda adds to the life, color and culture of the neighborhood. Having direct access to the BeltLine, we are looking forward to growing our community to the surrounding Atlanta neighborhood and visitors alike."
At Ponce City Market, Scotch and Soda joins a diverse range of small and independent retailers. Within the 2,400-square-foot store space, shoppers can experience Scotch and Soda's "Free Spirit" store design concept that launched last year. Inspired by the power of self-expression and the free spirit of Amsterdam, the city where the brand was born, the concept combines warm colors and sleek design elements to connect the expected with the unexpected.
Standout elements include sustainable features such as LED lighting, FSC-certified wood herringbone flooring and new hangers made of recycled materials, all reflecting the brand’s sensitivity to the planet and commitment to responsible choices.
