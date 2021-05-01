Nearly two years after bringing its over-the-top treats to west Midtown, Marietta’s Doughnut Dollies is opening a new location in another Atlanta community, Virginia-Highland.
The shop will open later this month at 1002 Virginia Ave. in a 400-square-foot space. It will mirror the west Midtown shop’s interior design details, which include black and white subway tile and quick countertop-style service while still allowing customers to enjoy their treats at the bar seating.
Doughnut Dollies is named for the American Red Cross’ Donut Dollies, female volunteers who delivered doughnuts and coffee to U.S. soldiers during World War II.
Chef Anna Gatti and her husband, Chris, opened their original location in 2015 with a menu of unique, out-of-the-box doughnuts that play to an elevated palate. The menu includes the Mikey with brioche espresso cream, maple and bacon or the Cheddar Poblano Cornbread doughnut with cheddar cheese, roasted poblano peppers, honey glaze and smoked salt. Anna Gatti also takes classic flavors to the next level, like the Glazed made with 24-hour brioche and vanilla bean glaze.
The Virginia-Highland store will also feature a full cold brew, espresso and coffee bar where customers can enjoy a large selection of accompaniments with their pastries.
"Since the community has responded so well to our offerings over the years, we are so excited to be able to share our creative doughnuts with a new neighborhood in the area," Anna Gatti said in a news release.
Doughnut Dollies is also hiring positions for its new location. For more information on Doughnut Dollies, visit mydoughnutdollies.com.
