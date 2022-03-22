Dorsey Alston, Realtors is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year by giving back to the community.
In honor of its diamond anniversary, Dorsey Alston is making charitable gifts to organizations chosen by agents and employees in increments of $7,500. The company will announce the recipients at an anniversary gala this September.
Since its founding, Atlanta's largest independently owned residential real estate company has evolved and adapted to Atlanta's rapid growth. It has added realtors, opened new offices and expanded its market presence through a servant leadership model that aims to put agents and employees first.
Through it all, Dorsey Alston says it remains entrepreneurial, efficient and culture-driven. In that regard, Dorsey Alston is Atlanta's oldest start-up.
“For 75 years, Dorsey Alston has been a part of the fabric of Atlanta’s neighborhoods," President and CEO Michael Rogers said. “The keys to our longevity and our success are our agents and our staff, which we put first in everything we do. Our culture is our number one priority.”
Roy Dorsey and Robert Alston founded the company in 1947. For years, transactions by Dorsey and a handful of agents drove the company. When businessman Paul Rogers acquired it in 1986 there were less than 20 agents who represented clients in Buckhead and Ansley Park exclusively from an office on Howell Mill Road.
Michael Rogers became just the third owner in the company's long history following the passing of his father. Over the last decade-plus, he has created a distinct culture in the residential real estate community.
Dorsey Alston is selective about the agents who join the firm, ensuring they mesh with its identity. It has three brokers each with different areas of expertise, who are always available to agents. The company prioritizes the support of its agents with a focus on marketing and continuing education.
“Agents who come to Dorsey Alston know about the education, but they stay because they are overwhelmed by the support from the brokers, Michael and the staff,” longtime agent Vicki Crawford said. “There is not a time when someone is not available.”
In addition to the high-profile office on West Paces Ferry Road in the heart of Buckhead, Dorsey Alston opened an Intown office in Virginia-Highland and an East Cobb office.
Last year, the company transacted more than $1.4 billion in closed deal volume, representing 2,025 clients in 124 zip codes and 34 counties.
