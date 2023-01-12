The new concept led by Executive Chef Jason Liang will feature shareable dishes grilled using Binchotan charcoal and techniques focused on seasonal and detailed preparation of aging and curing of the fish.
Brush Sushi, a forthcoming sushi spot offering a detailed, chef-driven sushi omakase experience, is set to open at Buckhead Village in mid-2023.

Brush Sushi will feature a modern design with Japanese elements woven throughout including intricate carvings on large panels of hinoki, a Japanese cypress wood and other traditional accents.
Brush Sushi, a forthcoming sushi spot offering a detailed, chef-driven sushi omakase experience, is set to open at Buckhead Village in mid-2023.
From the team behind Decatur’s Brush Sushi Izakaya, including James Beard nominated Chef Jason Liang, pastry masterchef Ching Yao Wang and business partner John Chen, the restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner.
Joining Buckhead Village’s global culinary lineup, the new concept led by Executive Chef Jason Liang will feature shareable dishes grilled using Binchotan charcoal and techniques focused on seasonal and detailed preparation of aging and curing of the fish. The new spot will continue to focus and elevate on what they’re already known for, including an impressive omakase option – a curated experience featuring chef-selected courses by Chef Liang that can be enjoyed in the restaurant’s private omakase room.
"We are so excited to bring the same high quality sushi and service to Buckhead Village that we first became known for in Decatur," Chen said. "However, guests can expect a new and different omakase experience as well."
Housed in a sleek 4,400-square-foot space, the build-out will feature a modern design with Japanese elements woven throughout including intricate carvings on large panels of hinoki, a Japanese cypress wood and other traditional accents. The space will boast a main dining room with soft, ambient lighting plus a 17-seat private room specifically for omakase tastings.
"When we first opened Brush in Decatur eight years ago, we were one of the first ones to bring the Tokyo Edomae sushi experience to Atlanta," Liang said. "In this next chapter for Brush, we want to share our bonded passion of Japanese cuisine and culture and create our own identity of sushi and dining experience. Seasonal and personal touches of the menu will be based on the flavors and ideas of our memories and experiences in Japan, Taiwan and the U.S."
For more information on Brush Sushi, please visit brushatl.com.
