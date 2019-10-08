Two new restaurants helmed by entrepreneurs who own other eateries have opened in Sandy Springs.
Crab404, a new seafood restaurant featuring live king crabs available for customers to choose from a specially built tank, opened in September at 4969 Roswell Road (Suite 200). Occupying the former Food 101 space, Crab404 is owned and operated by Jakkrit Tuanphakdee, who also owns Bangkok Thyme Thai Cuisine and Sushi Bar in the same Belle Isle Square shopping center.
“Crab404 is a sea-to-table restaurant, specializing in seafood boils and crab and lobster rolls. We are excited to feature giant, live king crabs which our guests can select fresh from our tank,” “Tuanphakdee said in a news release, adding since he’s owned Bangkok Thyme for 20 years, the opportunity was right to open Crab404.
Crab404 is also led by Executive Chef Garrett Teckmyer, formerly of The Big Ketch. While the menu is chock full of seafood, it also has items such as the royale burger and Cajun chicken.
About a mile north, 285 Colonial Kitchen opened Oct. 2 at 5610 Roswell Road (Suite 110) in the former Barberito's space in the Prado shopping center. Specializing in French Vietnamese cuisine, the restaurant has entrees such as coq au vin blanc (French braised chicken), short rib bouillabaisse and glazed duck leg confit. It is owned by the same founders of 575 Bistro in Kennesaw.
“We wanted to create an upscale feeling dining experience without charging an arm and a leg, owner Duc Tran said in a news release. “Everything down to our service is elevated, including a proper ‘sir’ and ‘ma’am’ greeting.”
Colonial Kitchen is the second French Vietnamese restaurant to open in the area recently. Le Colonial opened in August at The Shops Buckhead Atlanta.
At Colonial Kitchen, to honor the last queen of Vietnam, Nam Phuong Hoang Hau, a portion of proceeds benefits local women’s and children’s shelters. The restaurant still has not received its liquor license from the city, so patrons can temporarily bring their own alcoholic beverages.
For more information on each restaurant, visit www.crab404.com or www.285colonialkitchen.com.
