Dan Corso said the Atlanta Sports Council is following the NCAA’s lead as the city plans to host the men’s basketball Final Four April 4 and 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium or another arena that will be nearly empty due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
In a statement posted to the NCAA’s website March 11, President Mark Emmert said all of its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, including the men’s Final Four, would be “conducted … with only essential staff and limited (players’ and coaches') family attendance.”
That decision came the same day President Donald Trump issued a 30-day travel ban for flights from most of Europe to the United States and the NBA suspended its season indefinitely after one of its players, the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus.
According to Worldometer.com, as of March 12, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 4,754 individuals and sickened 130,151 worldwide, with 68,672 recovering from it. Corso, the council’s president, said the organization is being flexible as the NCAA deals with COVID-19 and its impact on the tournament.
“I think the last 12 to 15 hours is a great example of things (being) never really consistent,” he said in a fireside chat with moderator Heather Catlin of WSB-TV at the Buckhead Business Association’s weekly breakfast meeting March 12 at Maggiano’s Little Italy in Buckhead. “Things change and life changes quickly and you have to be ready to adapt and adjust. So, that’s the topic right now.”
Atlanta is hosting the men’s Final Four for the fifth time, and its first one was in 1977, said Corso, a Marietta resident. But this year’s event is nothing like the previous ones thanks to the coronavirus.
“What I can tell you is we’re kind of in a wait-and-see mode right now,” Corso said. “We’re meeting with the NCAA today and continuing tomorrow and with their partners. As we kind of gather information and look at different considerations and issues related to hosting the event and their decision to do it in empty venues, we’ll see how that impacts us. We don’t really know yet.
“We’re not sure if things will change, but there’s a chance things will change and we’re still several weeks away, but we have to plan for everything. At the end of the day, we’re going to take their lead. It’s their event. It’s their decision. We respect their decision. We’re their partner, and we’ll continue to organize the event as it is or as it will be, in lockstep with the NCAA.”
Emmert said the Final Four and other tournament games (except the first round ones) could be moved to smaller venues since they will no longer be filled with fans. When asked in an interview after his speech if the NCAA or the council has come up with an ideal alternative venue to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which seats 75,000, Corso said that is still to be determined.
One possibility would be nearby State Farm Arena, which seats over 20,000 and has no events scheduled on the Final Four dates, according to its website. According to Wallethub.com, the Final Four’s economic impact has been predicted at $106 million prior to the NCAA’s decision to host it in a nearly empty venue.
Corso said after the meeting he didn’t have an estimate yet on how much money the city would lose if the Final Four’s three games were played in an empty arena.
The Final Four is the third major sports event Atlanta has hosted in just over two years, including the NCAA’s College Football Playoff’s championship game in January 2018 and the NFL’s Super Bowl in February 2019. A fourth one, the MLB All-Star Game, is set for July 2021 at Truist Park.
Also, Atlanta is battling several other cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico to host one or more games in the 2026 men’s soccer FIFA World Cup, which would take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“We’re one of the remaining 17 cities to host matches. We’ll hear in early 2021 about who gets the games,” Corso said. “The 1996 Olympics were huge (for Atlanta), one of the biggest (events ever). The World Cup surpasses it.”
After the meeting Corso said the coronavirus has made the current situation with both the Final Four and life in general surreal.
“It’s the craziest situation,” he said. “I don’t think anybody’s seen anything like this. It’s uncharted waters on a lot of different levels. It’s not just about sports. I think it’s becoming part of our daily lives here in the foreseeable future. … So (with the Final Four), it’s just a matter of constant discussion, constant listening, engagement, collaboration and planning, and that’s what we’re gonna do.”
