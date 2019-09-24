Comcast is increasing download speeds for some of its most popular Xfinity Internet packages for metro Atlanta customers, the Philadelphia-based utility company announced.
Beginning Sept, 24, download speeds for the company’s Performance tier will jump from 60 Mbps to 100 Mbps, while Blast! speeds will hike from 150 to 200 Mbps, Extreme will move from 250 to 300 Mbps, and Extreme Pro will increase from 400 to 600 Mbps. About 85% of Comcast’s Internet customers in Atlanta subscribe to one of these tiers and will have their download speeds upgraded, whether they purchase Xfinity Internet on a stand-alone basis or as part of a package.
In 2018, Comcast boosted download speeds for Blast! and Extreme customers in Atlanta. Over the past two years, local Comcast subscribers on average have seen their speed go up by more than 50%.
This set of speed increases is the latest in a series of moves by Comcast to support growing consumer demand for super-fast, high-capacity Internet connections that can not only handle the explosion of connected devices that are powering the smart home, but also offer a single platform to manage and protect them.
Nationally, over the past four years and across Comcast’s service area, the company has quadrupled its overall network capacity and doubled its fiber miles, deployed gigabit speeds to more homes than any other Internet service provider, upgraded all of its speed tiers and rolled out an entirely new class of gateways - the xFi Gateway and the xFi Advanced Gateway - that are designed for higher speeds and cover most homes with Wi-Fi coverage.
“We’re not only delivering the broadband speed and capacity that customers need to run more sophisticated home networks, we’re setting the bar for coverage and control, too,” Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s regional senior vice president, said in a news release. “Modern homes require fast Internet, wall-to-wall Wi-Fi and a way to manage the connectivity needs of the entire household. With xFi, we’re giving our Internet customers the tools to manage the growing number of connected devices, apps and technologies in their homes.”
Xfinity xFi is Comcast’s differentiated Internet experience, which gives customers more speed, top in-home Wi-Fi coverage and easy-to-use controls over their home Wi-Fi networks. With xFi, customers also can manage their children’s screen time and pause Internet access, as well as protect all their IoT and home automation devices from unwelcome security threats. XFi customers receive powerful all-in-one modems and Wi-Fi routers that, when combined with xFi pods, can extend Wi-Fi coverage to hard-to-reach rooms of virtually any home. Additionally, xFi customers receive free access to the nation’s largest network of WiFi hotspots and five lines of Xfinity Mobile service to extend their Internet experience outside of the home.
Over the next several weeks, customers who lease a gateway will automatically receive the new speeds without having to reset their modems. Other customers who bought their own modems should visit mydeviceinfo.comcast.net to see if they need a new device that is capable of handling these faster speeds.
