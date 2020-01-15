CHRIS 180 has partnered with Mercy Care to open the Integrated Health Clinic in East Atlanta.
CHRIS 180 is an Atlanta-based nonprofit that aims “to improve our community by providing children, adults, and families with high-quality, trauma informed behavioral health services and support systems,” according to its website. CHRIS is an acronym that stands for its core values: Creativity, Honor, Respect, Integrity and Safety
Mercy Care is an Atlanta-based, federally qualified health center that aids the poor and the homeless. CHRIS 180 will host a grand opening for the clinic, located at 1976 Flat Shoals Road SE in Atlanta, Jan. 28 at 4 p.m.
The clinic aspires to reduce the barriers that prevent access to quality healthcare by providing primary medical and behavioral health services to uninsured patients 18 and older.
“Several years ago we recognized the need to have primary health services in East Atlanta, where there are limited options and resources for our neighbors,” Kathy Colbenson, LMFT, president and CEO of CHRIS 180, said in a news release. “Working with our partners, Mercy Care, we are now able to provide full wraparound quality care to ensure those in our community can live healthier lives.”
CHRIS 180 and Mercy Care plan to serve 600 adults during the clinic’s first year. In addition to primary care, it will provide an in-house, CHRIS 180 therapist for mental health needs and offer women’s health assessments, STD and HIV testing and breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings.
Funding for the clinic was provided by donations to CHRIS 180’s Turning Point Capital Campaign, which raised over $15 million to expand trauma training, professional development for the human service workforce, counseling and other services in metro Atlanta.
Construction on the facility began after the opening of CHRIS 180’s Center of Excellence in May. The clinic was architecturally designed and renovated from former office spaces to complement CHRIS 180’s drop-in center for youth facing homelessness, which is located next door. The drop-in center provides meals, career development and skill building, housing support and mental health counseling to individuals 16 to 24 that are experiencing homelessness.
To make an appointment, call 404-430-8180.
