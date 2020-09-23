Cheba Hut, a marijuana-themed sandwich shop, is coming to Atlanta to satisfy anyone’s case of the munchies.
The Fort Collins, Colorado-based chain specializing in toasted subs will open the first of three Georgia sandwich “joints” Oct. 5 at 800 Marietta St NW Suite A in west Midtown. The company is considering Atlanta’s Summerhill and Reynoldstown communities, Kennesaw, other metro Atlanta areas and Athens for its next two locations.
Sandwiches include its trademark White Widow, which has grilled chicken breast; signature ranch dressing; and is topped with mushrooms, bacon and provolone cheese; and, just for Atlanta, the A-Train, a vegetarian option with portobello mushrooms, garlic butter, marinara sauce, extra provolone cheese, green peppers, onions, black olives, ranch dressing and Cheba Shake, a proprietary blend of spices.
The A-Train is part of the “secret stash,” a collection of unique menu items inspired by each restaurant’s locale. The menu also features munchies, sweet treats, salads and lots of signature cocktails.
Cheba Hut prides itself on fresh ingredients: all dips, sauces, marinades and spice blends are made in-house; desserts are prepared from scratch daily; they never use pre-shredded or pre-sliced vegetables, meats and cheeses; and they source their proprietary Parisian bread, which is hand-rolled and scored, from a bakery that has been in business for over 50 years.
“Recipes and ingredients are the driving force behind all food, regardless if you’re talking about fine dining or quick casual,” Justin Beatty, an Atlanta hospitality veteran who co-owns the west Midtown location with Josh Burdick, a local entertainment lawyer, said in a news release. “There’s a reason Cheba Hut has a cult-like following across the country – the menu is composed of craveable, high-quality food that doesn’t break the bank – you won’t find a sandwich for our price with better ingredients.”
The 2,400-square foot restaurant and 800-square-foot outside patio are located on the street level of the Signature West Midtown building. Also, the space was designed to be configured as a live entertainment venue, with plans to host musical acts in the future.
“This is a different kind of sandwich shop, and we don’t believe it’s hyperbolic to say it will change your life,” Burdick said in the release. “From the service and attitudes behind the cash register to the design to the curated music playlists, Cheba Hut provides a unique experience and will be the last sandwich shop you ever want to visit.”
With the restaurant opening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is installing high-tech antiviral and antibacterial air filtration systems and implementing CDC and its own guidelines, including requiring masks for both employees and customers (when not eating) accommodating for social distancing, reducing human contact between employees and guests and offering a walk-up to-go window for takeout services.
For more information, visit www.chebahut.com.
