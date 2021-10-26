Canterbury Court, a premier independent Life Plan Community in Buckhead, kicked off the start of its Enrichment Expansion project with a groundbreaking ceremony on their campus.
The project will add a total of 300,000 sq. feet and 208 apartments across two new buildings – the Garden Tower and Health Center. Also included in the project is a renovation to the existing campus, including extensive dining and common space renovations, adding additional independent living units and a new indoor swimming pool.
“The Enrichment Expansion project is designed to enhance the active lifestyle of our independent residents and expand the excellent services and care our team currently provides,” Canterbury Court’s President and CEO Debi McNeil said. “Canterbury Court will have the opportunity to be innovative in new ways and ensure Atlanta’s senior adults continue to flourish throughout all seasons of life.”
With roughly 70 million baby boomers living in the United States, the Senior Housing sector has seen a steady increase in demand over the past 10 years. This highly anticipated Enrichment Expansion project will almost double the number of residents Canterbury Court can serve while also tripling current capacity to meet unmet demand for Assisted Living services.
Life Plan Communities (formerly referred to as CCRCs) provide residents the opportunity to age in place, offering independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing. Canterbury Court’s expansion will offer the community 98 independent living apartments in the Garden Tower, and the additional garden wing – “The Verandas” – will house seven independent living garden apartments. The new Health Center will feature 42 assisted living apartments, 40 private skilled nursing apartments and 21 memory care apartments with 14,000 sq. feet of dedicated therapeutic gardens.
The gardens will play a critical role in the health and well-being of the Memory Care residents, providing additional opportunities for independence. These gardens will also serve as a research-based exemplar for peer organizations in Atlanta who are also exploring best practices within memory care.
Greystone Communities is serving as the project’s financial advisory and financial consultant, with JLL providing project management services. The project was designed by Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio and will be built by Brasfield and Gorrie.
The expansion is expected to be completed in 2023 with additional renovations to follow to be completed in 2024.
