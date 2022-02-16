Campbell and Brannon, a residential real estate law firm serving the region since 1998, has launched the Campbell and Brannon Philanthropy Fund in partnership with the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta to help fund affordable housing in Atlanta.
Throughout the year, Campbell and Brannon allocates a portion of revenue received in every closing toward charitable endeavors. This year, the firm established the new Campbell and Brannon Philanthropy Fund with those dollars.
“Campbell and Brannon’s partnership with the Community Foundation is the next step in service to our region, where our firm is focused on providing resources to support Atlantans quest to have a safe place to live, work, learn and play,” managing partner of Campbell and Brannon Camille Brannon said. “Tapping into the Community Foundation’s deep knowledge of the issues and organizations that make a difference in the region is exactly what we needed to do to make an impact.”
Community Foundation President, Frank Fernandez, agreed.
“When Camille approached us with this idea, it was clear both firms share a deep commitment to our community that could be amplified through a partnership,” he said. “Together, we can make a real difference — neighborhood by neighborhood, block by block, family by family across our region.”
In February, Campbell and Brannon celebrated their hard work and, through that hard work, their ability to give back to the community through the “Campbell and Brannon Shows the Love” program. At that time, the employees of Campbell and Brannon help choose a nonprofit that aligns with the firm’s goal to better the lives of the people in the communities they serve.
“Our city has the highest income inequality in the nation — and we want to change that," Fernandez said. "One step affecting that change is safe and affordable housing, where children can focus on learning. To that end, Camille and her team are making grants of $100,000 to nonprofits working in the Thomasville Heights neighborhood, where there is an immediate need to help residents of Forest Cove. This is impact — helping families in the urgency of now.”
“For more than 25 years, my colleagues and I have led successful real estate closings as the final step in matching Atlantans with their new home,” Brannon said. “With the Community Foundation, our efforts will create opportunities to elevate those in need and ensure they have a place to feel safe. This is our way of showing Atlanta we love and care for all of our neighbors.”
