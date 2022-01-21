California-based lifestyle brand Jenni Kayne will open at Buckhead Village this spring.
Rooted in California minimalism, Jenni Kayne inspires women to live well every day and is best known for timeless wardrobe items and home classics, creating an all-encompassing lifestyle that speaks to the modern woman today.
The new shop will be located on Buckhead Avenue, between Canali and alice + olivia, and offer wardrobe essentials such as the brand’s cult favorite fisherman sweaters, slip dresses and mules, home decor items ranging from full furniture to tabletop and small items like candles, pillows and throw blankets, as well as their newly launched skincare collection Oak Essentials.
With a focus on inviting neutrals, quality construction and attention to detail, Jenni Kayne designs its pieces stand the test of time. The brand said it believes in simplicity, consistency and building a personal uniform and home that lasts season after season.
Jenni Kayne has 13 stores across the country from Brentwood, Palo Alto and Seattle on the West Coast to New York, Boston and Greenwich on the East Coast, as well as a robust online website and a popular lifestyle blog called Rip and Tan. Jenni Kayne is also the author of the best-selling book Pacific Natural, which focuses on effortless entertaining and includes a foreword by Martha Stewart, and recently released her second book, Pacific Natural: At Home.
Buckhead Village is an Atlanta destination that blends diverse shopping and culinary experiences. Since acquiring the property two-and-a-half years ago, Jamestown has been working with community partners and retail tenants to reimagine the site. Some of these changes have included the debut of public spaces, including the pedestrian-only Center Plaza and the open-air Veranda porch programmed with live music and local coffee from BRASH Coffee Roasters, wayfinding signage, a rebranding including a new logo and name, enhanced landscaping and greenspace and updated storefronts.
The property earned the 2019 Outstanding Urban Arboriculture Grand Award for taking care of the urban tree canopy, and in 2021, Buckhead Village benchmarked energy and water consumption and installed an energy management information system to improve energy usage on-site. Jamestown has executed leases with small businesses including a florist, hatmaker, French bakery and jewelry store, among others, blending national and local concepts.
For more information on the Jenni Kayne brand, please follow on Instagram at @jennikayne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.