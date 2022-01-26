Cake Culture – a bakery specializing in mille crêpe cakes – will be opening in the Central Food Hall of Ponce City market beginning Jan. 26.
Founded by pâtissier Sujith Ratnayake, Cake Culture will offer various cake flavors by the slice and whole cake.
Born in Sri Lanka, Ratnayake got his start making cakes in bakeries when he moved to Japan in 1997. He learned the craft of mille crêpe cakes at Paper Moon in Tokyo before moving over to famed Lady M in Singapore and later developing other cake brands in South Korea. After marrying an American, he made his way to the States in 2016, and Cake Culture – a result of his 20-year tenure perfecting cakes across Asia – is his first venture in Atlanta.
"I see dessert as an art form," Ratnayake said. "My aim is to give the people of Atlanta an experience where they can taste unique flavor, passion and commitment in each bite, all while going on an international culinary tour. Edible fusion art at its best."
Cake Culture’s cakes are made with light and fluffy pastry cream nestled between 20 layers of delicate, handmade crêpes with a caramelized crust topping, resulting in a light and fluffy dessert. While Japanese in origin, Cake Culture’s mille crêpe cakes are a multi-cultural culinary showcase. Flavors will include Signature Classic Crêpe Cake, featuring almond & cherry liqueur notes; Matcha Green Tea, topped with a lightly sweetened vibrant green matcha powder; and Strawberry, made with thinly sliced fresh strawberries in between each layer. Each cake will be available by the slice or whole. All cakes will come in nine inch, and the Signature Classic will also be available in six inch.
The pop-up will join nearly three dozen food and beverage businesses at Ponce City Market, including recently opened VIỆTVANA Phở Noodle House and Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken.
Cake Culture will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
