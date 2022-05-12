Buckhead's HUB404 Conservancy board named Anthony Rodriguez as the nonprofit organization’s first executive director.
In this role, he will direct the next phases of funding, planning and development for the award-winning project, leveraging his decades of experience in nonprofit leadership and community service.
Rodriguez previously co-founded and served as president, CEO and producing artistic director of the Aurora Theatre, the second-largest nonprofit professional theatre production company in Georgia. During his tenure, Aurora Theatre grew from a startup with one employee and a $50,000 annual budget to a professional company with nearly 30 employees and a $4.2 million annual budget. Rodriguez also serves on the boards for the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and assists the Atlanta Regional Commission and National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures.
"I’m honored to get the opportunity to lead this innovative and transformative project," Rodriguez said. "The vision for HUB404 is ambitious, but it is exactly what is needed to bring urban sustainability and economic development together in the heart of Buckhead. I look forward to working with the Conservancy board to make the vision a reality."
Envisioned as the Park over GA400, HUB404 is a half-mile greenspace and gathering place in Buckhead which will create an innovative nine-acre “cap park” atop the highway. The project will sit above 400 and MARTA’s Buckhead rail station at the northern gateway of Atlanta and will extend from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road. Established by the Buckhead Community Improvement District in 2015, it will add a direct connection to MARTA’s Buckhead rail station and transform Buckhead by allowing civic life to flourish and encouraging economic growth. HUB404 construction is estimated to cost $270 million and is expected to be completed by 2026.
"We’re thrilled to have Anthony join the HUB404 Conservancy team," executive director of the Buckhead CID Jim Durrett said. "Through his leadership and experience, he will ensure that HUB404 will add accessible public greenspace in Buckhead’s commercial core – a necessity which is critical to create a connected, sustainable and walkable community."
“Bringing this park to life will depend on funding and partnership from a range of public and private sources,” interim chair of the HUB404 Conservancy Court Thomas said. “Anthony’s experience makes him well suited to secure the support needed for a project of this scale and turn it into a reality.”
A graduate of the University of Georgia, Rodriguez has garnered many awards and accolades during his professional career including being named one of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia as well as making regular appearances in Atlanta Magazine’s Atlanta 500. Rodriguez also led Aurora Theatre to earn Atlanta Magazine’s Best Inclusive Programming honor and Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce’s Moxie Award for Outstanding Organization
