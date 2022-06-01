Buckhead's Elaine Sterling Institute is expanding its Lenox location to include new classrooms and salon stations.
The 12,000-sq-ft space dedicated to The Salon at ESI is complete with classrooms and open salon stations teaching students who enroll in the Cosmetology Program (hair, makeup, and nails) or the Nail Program. The current 27,000-sq-ft space at Lenox Square will remain dedicated to The Spa at ESI for students interested in studying esthetics or massage therapy.
Single-mom-turned-entrepreneur Elaine Sterling launched her brand 15 years ago with "six students and a credit card." Since then, Sterling has developed a learning institute that promotes the best of both beauty worlds — the European tradition of spa and salon techniques and standards combined with American scientific technology and innovation.
ESI relocated to an expanded location from Sandy Springs to Buckhead in 2019. The accredited school is nationally and internationally renowned for its high educational standards. The mission at ESI is to develop in the student the practical skills, theoretical knowledge, and professional attitudes necessary for success in the professional cosmetology industry. Graduates of ESI are equipped with the tools, experience, and confidence to pass the state licensing examination and to be a top hiring candidate for spa and salon owners and employers.
Today, ESI is “sitting pretty” as the beauty market’s personal care segment is expected to reach $254 billion in 2022, according to Statista.
"I’m very proud of what we have been able to accomplish at ESI," Sterling said. "I attribute much of the growth and the success to my students and highly skilled instructors, first and foremost, as they are my greatest teachers. My life has been changed by our school and the school has changed the lives of thousands of passionate, creative and ambitious students who have walked our halls."
With the pandemic and other modern day factors including workforce development and evolving career paths, ESI features flexible schedules to complement the potential student’s busy work-life schedule; a hybrid classroom format; and evening and Saturday classes.
ESI graduates are recruited to work in spas, salons, med spas, and medical and wellness centers in Atlanta and beyond. And many go on to open their own businesses in and outside of Georgia. The institute enrolls an average of 480 students per year and an average of 80 percent of their graduates are placed in massage therapy, nail tech, or esthetician career openings.
ESI will have an open house June 4 where guests and perspective students can tour the updated campus.
For more information, visit elainesterling.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.