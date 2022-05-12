A Buckhead designer was the only Latina among 39 finalists for The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center’s 2022 Southeast Designers and Architect of the Year Awards.
Alejandra Martinez Dunphy, of Alejandra Dunphy Studio, was one of seven finalists in the Contract Design category. A native of Peru, Martinez Dunphy was nominated for her work on two projects — Azotea restaurant is in Atlantic Station and Harry Norman Offices in Woodstock. The design concept for the restaurant is a modern take on Mexican culture and urban setting with a Caribbean flair.
The Woodstock Harry Norman office was inspired by its close location to the railroads. The luxury real estate company wanted a contemporary and industrial design approach with an open floor plan. One of the design elements is a reception desk features reclaimed railroad beams as part of the desk design.
The featured finalists were selected by a panel of top industry professionals including VERANDA Executive Editor Ellen McGauley, Founder and Principal of Yellow House Architects Elizabeth Graziolo and award-winning interior designer, Ron Woodson of Woodson and Rummerfield’s House of Design.
Entries were received from across the Southeast, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Martinez Dunphy brings over 20 years of design expertise transforming spaces into memorable, inspiring and timeless interiors. She’s a NCIDQ certified interior designer and a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design accredited professional. In addition to managing her projects, she teaches Interior Design at her alma mater, Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta.
“I’m so honored to have been selected as a finalist and included among this prestigious group of design firms,” Martinez Dunphy said. “Judges saw photographs of the nominations and didn’t know which firms did the work, so the finalists were chosen purely on the basis of talent.”
The other finalists in the Contract Design category were Blackberry Farm Design of Walland, Tennessee, Sandra Cannon of Sandra Cannon Interior Design of Spartanburg, South Carolina and four other Atlanta design studios including Square Feet Studio, The Johnson Studio, Michael Habachy of Habachy Designs and winner Harris Interiors.
Recognized with several design awards, Martinez Dunphy recently received the ASID Georgia Chapter 2021 Design Excellence Award for the PGA Georgia office. She’s also done work for Boone's restaurant and Bobby Jones Golf Course Murray House and currently is designing the office of Reduce, a brand of eco-friendly wine and drink coolers in Midtown’s White Provisions District.
Her work has been published in several magazines and books, such as Coastal Living, Interior Design, Modern Luxury Interiors, Jezebel Magazine and The Atlanta Journal Constitution.
