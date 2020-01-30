A new Buckhead apartment community with a familiar name has opened.
The Irby, a new luxury multifamily development located at 65 Irby Ave. NW, opened in mid-January. It offers walking access to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta and other stores and restaurants. The Irby was named after Henry Irby, the man widely believed to have founded Buckhead in the 1800s.
Designed by The Preston Partnership and developed by Alliance Residential, the 12-story development has 277 luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom units built above 13,150 square feet of ground-floor restaurant and retail space.
Sustainably designed and built, The Irby received the National Green Building Standard Green Certification in recognition of high performance in six areas: site design, resource efficiency, water efficiency, energy efficiency, indoor environmental quality and building operation and maintenance.
It includes ironwork, curated artwork, herringbone wood floors and other design details with a modern take on old-world style. Natural light is abundant and skyline views are plentiful through the expansive windows in each residence.
“Sophisticated residents are seeking curated experiences in addition to a wealth of amenities, both within their community and in a walkable neighborhood that meets their lifestyle. The Irby delivers all of that and more,” Alliance Southeast Managing Director Todd Oglesby said in a news release. “Residents are choosing to rent for longer periods of time rather than purchase, so they select developments with a strong sense of community combined with the unique amenities and conveniences that accommodate their upscale and active lifestyles.”
The Irby’s shared amenities include several smoke-free spaces, including a high-rise lookout terrace; the Skylounge with a chef-inspired demonstration kitchen and family-style dining area, theater room and game rooms and a private bar; and elevated courtyard with fire pit, grilling station, TV and private cabanas. Other facilities include a resort-style saltwater pool; a 24-hour athletic club featuring a yoga studio, luxurious dry sauna and Peloton bike; bike storage with repair station; a pet spa; a 24/7 package concierge; valet dry cleaning; a guest suite and complimentary wine tastings. Reserved parking is also available.
