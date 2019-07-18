Tuesdays this summer, dinner could be on the house at Nakato Japanese Restaurant in Buckhead.
To celebrate the restaurant’s favorite Japanese holiday, Tanabata (the Stars Festival), it is doing something special this summer. Combining the Stars Festival with the tradition of Omikuji, fortunes written on strips of paper that are available throughout Japan, Nakato will be featuring Omikuji Tuesdays.
On Tuesdays in July through Sept. 24, owner Sachi Nakato or one of her managers will be visiting each table in Nakato's main dining room. One guest from each table will draw a star from their Omikuji Jar, and written on the inside of the stars are gifts ranging from a complimentary sushi roll to having one’s entire dinner check paid for by the Nakato family.
For more information, visit www.nakatorestaurant.com.
