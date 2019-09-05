Mayberry Electric, a Buckhead-based electrical contractor, will take home two honors from the National Electrical Contractors Association’s annual convention in Las Vegas Sept. 16.
The Bethesda, Maryland-based association Sept. 4 announced Mayberry has won two Project Excellence Awards: one in the healthcare under $1 million category for the Advanced Urology Institute of Georgia and Sandy Springs Center for Urologic Surgery and another in the commercial/institutional under $1 million category for Jones Lang LaSalle’s 12th- and 14th-floor renovation.
The Project Excellence Award was established to showcase the exceptional work the association’s members perform throughout the United States.
The urology office project was a complete interior demolition and build-back of a standalone two-story office building into a urologic surgery center and institute. It comprised of an upgraded electrical service, all new switchgear and electrical panels, an emergency electrical system including a natural gas back-up generator with automatic transfer switch and emergency distribution panels, two operating rooms, CT scan room, exam rooms, nurse stations, conference room, exterior accent lighting and parking lot pole lighting.
The Jones Lang LaSalle project encompassed two floors for one of its Atlanta offices. It included expanding and renovating the tenant’s space on the 14th floor and renovating multiple areas on the 12th floor. This required multiple phases that alternated between day and night shifts, as well as working in or next to occupied areas. The project had constant changes and revisions, but was completed with a satisfied and pleased customer.
For more information on the awards and to view photos of the winning projects, visit www.projectexcellenceawards.com.
