Hotel Colee, which was transformed from the W hotel and opened in December, is Buckhead’s first one in the Autograph Collection Hotels group under the Marriott brand.
And the new hotel’s leaders are doing their best to take on Autograph Collection’s mantra of being “exactly like nothing else.”
“It connotes energy and diversity and inclusivity. … It’s the ability to add diversity to its brand structure,” General Manager Michael Farquharson said of the Colee name.
He and others provided more details about the hotel at its Feb. 23 virtual tour. The Autograph Collection has nearly 200 hotels in its global portfolio, including five more in Georgia and four more in metro Atlanta. While under the Marriott brand, Hotel Colee is owned by Woodbine Development Corp. and operated by Practice Hospitality, both based in Dallas, Texas.
According to a news release, one of the changes in the transition to the Hotel Colee is the lobby, which has morphed into a barber shop and beauty parlor “where historically we have gone to look and feel our best.”
Andrew Alford, principal of Andrew Alford Creative, is bringing a design eye that remixes “classic Southern style signatures – pastel, prints and pops of vibrant color,” the release stated.
Of the design, Alford, a Portland, Oregon, native, said, “We’re going to have a lot of artists activate their work in our space. What I love is when you wake up here, you wake up not just Atlanta but also in Buckhead. … Really getting that sense of this community when you stay here.”
He added the design was created with the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.
“Anybody watching in the world right now is dying for celebration and all of that,” Alford said. “When we started this design, there was an eye toward COVID. What will this look like after COVID? For me I want to put on colorful clothes and celebrate my blue hair, so I want everyone to look as good as they can and feel as good as they can. We want to celebrate the history.
“There are elements of subtlety to our design scheme. We use pastel colors that are soothing and calming. Then we have music that we add that is exciting. The W engaged with a group that was highly energized and there was no time for tranquility. Hotel Colee does a really great job of balancing the emotions and behaviors of our guests.”
Farquharson said the rooms range in price from $150 to $300. Cook Hall, the W’s restaurant, closed when the property transitioned into Hotel Colee, and he added a new eatery will open in that space in the third quarter of this year, with more details forthcoming. In the meantime, food and drink are available at The Lobby Bar and Whiskey Blue and through room service.
Farquharson said the hotel plans to “target and partner with small businesses” to aid local vendors amid the pandemic, adding the hotel has already begun working with some.
“In addition, one of the things we want to do is our hotel can get going again so we can kick-start the local economy,” he said.
Hotel is located at 3377 Peachtree Road in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.hotelcolee.com.
