Dan Martin Flowers, a mainstay in the Buckhead business community since 1958, is closing.
Owners Elizabeth Stephens and Vani Ramachandran made the decision to retire rather than renew their lease in the small cottage on the corner of Peachtree Road and East Shadowlawn Avenue.
Their last day in business will be Jan. 31.
Dan Martin opened his eponymous flower shop in 1958 in the cottage. The largest funeral order he ever received was for the service of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in April 1968. He provided arrangements for celebrities and movies including “Fried Green Tomatoes” and was a celebrated international flower show judge. Martin died in 2011.
Stephens, who first worked for Martin as a high school student 44 years ago, and Ramachandran, a talented floral designer who has been with Dan Martin Flowers since 1994, took over the business April 1, 2009.
A call to the business’ landlord seeking comment was not immediately returned.
