The leader of an organization started by the Buckhead Coalition is replacing Sam Massell as the coalition’s president.
A June 24 email update from Livable Buckhead announced Jim Durrett, executive director of the Buckhead Community Improvement District (CID), which was founded in 1999, will take the reins from Massell July 1. Massell, who co-founded the coalition in 1988, will remain as a consultant for two years. Also, the coalition and CID will merge into one organization.
“I feel humbled, honored and a bit nervous,” Durrett said of his new role, adding he will remain as the CID’s leader. “I am excited about the opportunity and eager for July 1 to get here.”
The email from Livable Buckhead, a nonprofit promoting the community’s quality of life, also announced a new initiative involving that organization plus the coalition, the CID and the Buckhead Business Association, which are uniting to start a new website, www.buckheadatl.com.
Durrett said the collaboration will make Buckhead better.
“This really isn’t about me,” he said. “It is about the opportunity to come together and for many more people to find a place at the table where we will work on making Buckhead, and all of Atlanta, the best place possible for all. You can see the beginnings of that collaboration at buckheadatl.com.”
(0) comments
