041019_MNS_BBA_Durrett Jim Durrett
Buy Now

Buckhead Community Improvement District Executive Director Jim Durrett talks about the Park Over Georgia 400 project during the Buckhead Business Association's April 4, 2019 meeting. Behind him is a photo of the area in Buckhead where the park will be built.

 Staff - Everett Catts

The leader of an organization started by the Buckhead Coalition is replacing Sam Massell as the coalition’s president.

A June 24 email update from Livable Buckhead announced Jim Durrett, executive director of the Buckhead Community Improvement District (CID), which was founded in 1999, will take the reins from Massell July 1. Massell, who co-founded the coalition in 1988, will remain as a consultant for two years. Also, the coalition and CID will merge into one organization.

“I feel humbled, honored and a bit nervous,” Durrett said of his new role, adding he will remain as the CID’s leader. “I am excited about the opportunity and eager for July 1 to get here.”

The email from Livable Buckhead, a nonprofit promoting the community’s quality of life, also announced a new initiative involving that organization plus the coalition, the CID and the Buckhead Business Association, which are uniting to start a new website, www.buckheadatl.com.

Durrett said the collaboration will make Buckhead better.

“This really isn’t about me,” he said. “It is about the opportunity to come together and for many more people to find a place at the table where we will work on making Buckhead, and all of Atlanta, the best place possible for all. You can see the beginnings of that collaboration at buckheadatl.com.”

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.