Growing up in Compton, California, a Los Angeles suburb known for crime and gang activity, John Hope Bryant saw his parents get divorced, his best friend killed and his uncle, who he’d been staying with after the divorce, murdered all before he turned 9.
But Bryant, who is Black, said his life changed soon after his ninth birthday, when he met a white banker at his elementary school.
“He had a red tie on, a white shirt and a blue suit,” he said. “I raised my hand and said, ‘Excuse me, sir, but how did you get rich legally? … What do you do for a living?’ He said, ‘I’m a banker and I finance entrepreneurs.’ I said, ‘I’ve never heard of the word ‘entrepreneur,’ but that’s what I want to be one day.’”
Bryant, who also said he was homeless for six months when he was 18, spoke at the Buckhead Business Association’s Dec. 3 meeting, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He has accomplished his entrepreneurial goal and then some. The Atlanta resident is the leader of several companies and nonprofits. Bryant is the founder, chairman and CEO of Operation Hope Inc. the largest nonprofit provider of financial literacy, financial inclusion and economic empowerment tools and services in the United States for youth and adults.
He’s also chairman and CEO of Bryant Group Ventures and The Promise Homes Co., the largest for-profit, minority-controlled owners of institutional-quality, single-family residential rental homes in the U.S.; and a co-founder of Global Dignity, a nonprofit that aims to give the world’s children and youth self-esteem and respect through education and initiatives.
Bryant was named American Banker magazine’s 2016 Innovator of the Year, and in 1994, when he was only 28, he was selected to Time magazine’s 50 For the Future list of America’s most promising leaders under 40. He also has won hundreds of awards.
In 2008 Bryant was tapped by President George W. Bush to serve as vice-chair of the President’s Council on Financial Literacy. Four years later, President Barack Obama appointed him chair of the Subcommittee on the Underserved and Community Empowerment for the President’s Advisory Council on Financial Capability, where he created local financial literacy councils in cities across the country. They are just two of the five presidents who have recognized his work.
In 2017 Bryant earned honorable mention accolades on Inc. magazine’s list of the world’s top 10 CEOs.
He is the author of four books and co-author of a fifth one, with two being bestsellers. His latest, “Up from Nothing: The Untold Story of How We (All) Succeed,” was published in October.
Last month Bryant was ranked No. 10 on LinkedIn’s Top Voices of 2020: U.S. Influencers list, along with Melinda Gates, Brené Brown, Sara Blakely, Mark Cuban and Arianna Huffington.
In October he announced plans to add 1 million new Black-owned businesses in 10 years through a partnership with Shopify, a company that helps individuals start their own online businesses and committed $130 million to the initiative.
Bryant spoke about his five pillars of success.
“Number one, (get) as much education as you can shove down your throat, (both) informal and formal education,” he said. “Number two (is) the math: financial literacy, the wealth creating. … Number three (is) family structure and resilience. Number four (is) self-esteem and confidence. … Number five (is) role models and environment.”
Bryant also gave historical context to his five pillars, saying, “Three groups – poor whites, Native Americans and African Americans – … have been excluded from mainstream success (in the United States) since the 1600s. … This neutralizes race, but it’s not the only barrier. If you have three or more (pillars), you’re (doing well).”
During a Q&A session after his speech, association member Ty Tippet said, “You’ve spent your life with positive people. It makes me feel good to hear you say Atlanta is the (nation’s) moral capitol. Just this week there was an all-out brawl with the youth at Atlantic Station. You talk about the youth needing good role models. Is there a particular action setup you think we can take to make a difference?”
In response Bryant said, “Atlanta needs to repair the ladder (of success). It’s home to some of the most poverty in the country. When rap stars, athletes and drug dealers are children’s symbols of success, why wouldn’t we be surprised if that’s all they want to be? (Amid the pandemic) you can be a Zoom mentor.”
