Brown and Co. Jewelers will relocate to Buckhead Village across from NARS and the Center Plaza next year.
The 5,500-square-foot shop will offer fashion jewelry from world-renowned designers, diamond engagement rings, estate jewelry, high-end timepieces, bespoke custom creations and more.
Brown and Co. was founded in 1974 by Frank Brown and built on the legacy of Frank Brown’s grandmother, Marie Burns, who founded the Jewel Box in 1923 in Spokane Washington. Today, Brown and Co. is among the largest independent jewelry stores in the country and is led by Frank and his two daughters Amy Brown and Sara Beth Brown.
Brown and Co.’s flagship store is in Historic Roswell, and in 2009, the Browns opened a second location in Buckhead. The intown location will be moving down the street to Buckhead Village and will feature a curated collection of luxury jewelry and watches. Brown and Co. boasts an in-house custom design department as well as a robust service department, servicing products from Brown and Co.
"Brown & Company’s move to Buckhead Village has been a topic of conversation for a number of years," Sara Beth Brown said. "As Buckhead Village emerged as Atlanta’s luxury retail destination, it became clear this space aligned with Brown & Company’s vision for growth. We are excited to join a community that is both stylish and welcoming, and work alongside other prestigious retailers."
The Brown and Co. space will include an exclusive Rolex Boutique, showcasing the brand's latest design features and an atmosphere to educate consumers about Rolex, the history of the Rolex and Brown and Co. Partnership, and all that both brands have to offer – an experience unlike any other. The store will also feature a dedicated space for additional luxury watch brands, Brown and Co.’s extensive selection of high-end designer jewelry, Brown and Co.’s private label of gold, diamond and colored gemstone jewelry as well as an expansive Estate Jewelry collection.
In addition, the Brown and Co. Bridal Salon will provide an educational and unforgettable diamond ring purchasing experience. It will include a private, all-encompassing journey into the fascinating world of diamonds, a Brown and Co. expertise.
The jewelry business is a member of the Jewelers Vigilance Commission and has been a member of the American Gem Society since 1976. Brown and Co.’s knowledgeable and personable staff consists of multiple graduates of the Gemological Institute of America, master jewelers and AGS-certified gemologists with vast backgrounds in the jewelry industry.
